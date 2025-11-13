I Dunno What The Heck Is Going On With Joe Keery's Hair In His New Movie, But At Least It Has Liam Neeson Going For It

I don’t want to sound dramatic, but Joe Keery’s hair just launched a solo career. The star of the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things shows up in the new trailer for Cold Storage, which you can watch above, looking like he lost a fight with a bottle of peroxide and a wind tunnel, and I mean that as a compliment. I really dunno what the heck is going on with the look, but at least Liam Neeson is truly going for it in the new comedy-thriller.

The trailer just dropped on Samuel Goldwyn Pictures’ YouTube channel , and the movie’s vibe is miles from Keery’s sunny mop—think biohazard suits, blaring sirens, and something nasty that should’ve stayed sealed. Slated on the 2026 movie calendar, the hook’s simple: Keery plays a blue-collar tech—wild ’do and all—who’s dragged into a nightmare when containment fails and a nasty fungus mutates and upgrades its living situation. Also in the mix is Neeson, whose particular set of skills includes spiking your pulse 15 BPM with a single glower. I'm so thoroughly excited for this one.

(Image credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films / StudioCanal)

Let’s talk about that hair before the spores. Keery’s gone full “hazmat Himbo,” with surfer-blond mop flopping over his eyes and a choppy, DIY style that screams late-shift maintenance guy who didn’t think fighting an “apocalyptic fungus” was in the job description. It’s a sharp left turn from Steve Harrington’s glossy Hawkins coif, but it instantly sells the character. You don't have to say much or give exposition, because viewers will probably get it.

So what’s actually happening beneath the bangs? Keery plays Teacake, a self-storage employee working a facility that just happens to sit on top of a former military base—because of course it does. He teams with coworker Naomi (Campbell) when a government-sealed parasitic fungus breaks loose, unleashing brain-hijacking, body-bursting chaos on anything in range. Enter Neeson as a weathered bioterror operative. If you’re hearing echoes of containment thrillers with a streak of gallows humor, that’s the movie’s lane.

Behind the camera, there’s more pedigree than you might expect for a midnight-movie premise. Jonny Campbell (BBC’s Dracula 2020) directs from a screenplay that is a new book-to-screen adaptation of David Koepp’s novel, and yes, that's the Jurassic Park and Panic Room writer, David Koepp. Producing are Gavin Polone (Zombieland, Panic Room) and Koepp himself, which helps explain the trailer’s mix of pressure-cooker suspense and wry energy.

The supporting cast is stacked, too: Sosie Bacon (Smile), Vanessa Redgrave (Mission: Impossible), and Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) all pop up, giving the outbreak a classy, award-adjacent aftertaste even as things get gloriously gross.

(Image credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films / StudioCanal)

Tone-wise, it's clear from the footage that we are getting a healthy mix of comedy, outbreak panic, and creature-feature mayhem, which is very much reminiscent of the greatest horror-comedy/thrillers. It's giving me Ghostbusters vibes.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The trailer caption confirms a February 13, 2026, theatrical date via Studio Canal and Samuel Goldwyn Films, and frames the movie as a sci-fi horror-comedy. And, the bottom line is Cold Storage looks like a gnarly, midnight-movie cocktail and a starring hairdo you’ll be discussing for days to come. Keery’s locks may be a mystery, but the trailer makes one thing clear—this one’s got bite, and, I for one, cannot wait to catch this flick in the cinema.