Dexter: Resurrection's Showrunner Confirmed One Villain Will Finally Appear In Season 2, And I Have One Big Question

Dexter: Resurrection blew our minds with its Season 1 finale and set the stage for the story to go a lot of directions in Season 2. Dexter Morgan now possesses all of Leon Prater's files on serial killers and is free to roam the country and hunt them down with his unique brand of justice. While we don't know exactly what to expect, showrunner Clyde Phillips dropped a hint after confirming one character will finally appear.

The showrunner was a guest on Dark Passengers: A Dexter Podcast, and while he was mainly cryptic about what he and the writing team have figured out for Season 2, he did confirm we're going to see the one character who so many were obsessed with in the first season.

The New York Ripper Will Appear In Season 2

My theories about the New York Ripper's true identity didn't pan out, but at least the season ended with Dexter and Detective Wallace learning he is a man by the name of Don Framt. Dexter intentionally left the file behind for Wallace to find, as a way to give her a lead on the serial killer she's pursued for so long.

Did Dexter give Wallace the file as an act of goodwill, or was he doing it to try to keep her off his trail? I'm not sure it'll work after Wallace seemed to have some guilt over Angel Batista's death and will likely continue to pursue his suspicions that Dexter was the Bay Harbor Butcher. That said, she's pursued leads on the New York Ripper for decades, so maybe his leaving the files will pay off.

What Actor Will Be Tapped To Play The Mythical Serial Killer?

The New York Ripper will appear in the 2026 TV schedule, but the big question I have is: who will play the character in Dexter: Resurrection? Season 1 really spoiled fans with an all-star cast of killers, and I think there will be an expectation for the Paramount+ series to tap a big star to play Don Framt.

We heard the New York Ripper's voice in a voicemail left for one of the victim's families, and he sounded like someone who would be middle-aged. Assuming the voice actor who recorded the line wasn't already cast in the role, that leaves the door wide open for actors to come into the story. Part of me wants to see a big name pulled into the mix, but there's another route I'd love to see Dexter: Resurrection consider as well.

Eric Stonestreet really stunned me with his performance as a serial killer, mainly because I was used to seeing him on Modern Family. The same was true with John Lithgow when he played the Trinity Killer on the original Dexter, as I'd only previously seen him on 3rd Rock From The Sun. I'm not sure how many times the show can pull from the comedy well before it feels played out, but I'm willing to see them test the limits!

Dexter: Resurrection will likely premiere Season 2 in 2026 on Paramount+. I'll keep my fingers crossed in the meantime that there are no delays on filming, and that we learn who is playing the New York Ripper before the season premiere.