Alan Ritchson Explains Why Reacher Is 'The American James Bond,' And I See What He Means
This is a solid argument.
When it comes to pop culture icons from across the pond, James Bond arguably stands above the rest. Commander Bond has long captured the attention of fans (including those here in the states) with his intelligence, charm and keen espionage-related skills. A notable actor who counts themselves among the many that enjoy the secret agent’s exploits is Alan Ritchson, who currently plays the eponymous role on Reacher. Interestingly, the leading man just shared a take regarding why Jack Reacher is the “American” counterpart to 007. And, honestly, I can see where he’s coming from.
The actor couldn’t help but gush about Bond while discussing his love for his own character. During his interview with EW, Alan Ritchson explained what draws him to both of the “larger-than-life” heroes. From there though, he also explained what he believes makes them somewhat different. That led to Ritchson sharing an honest critique about the famous MI6 operative who enjoys his drinks shaken and not stirred:
Make no mistake, the long line of James Bond movies do include a vast amount of nuance, and that’s especially true of the latest saga of films that featured Daniel Craig in the lead role. However, in a way, I understand where the Fast X alum is coming from, as some of the films can employ tropes that, by today’s standards, are a bit dated. What I agree with even more, though, are the additional comments the star shared. He still maintained that Jack Reacher is the “American” Bond, and one additional point he mentioned really drove that assertion home for me:
Most would probably agree that Reacher isn’t as suave or polished as Commander Bond is, and that tracks with the “American” counterpart argument. I’d argue that when it comes to our action heroes, many of us here in the states love them to be a bit more “rough and tumble.” Also, we have characters that are a bit more self-aware in some regards, which is refreshing. Of course, what bonds (no pun intended) Jack and James together, though, is their shared devotion to their country. So, given all of that, I’d agree that Reacher is somewhat like an U.S. counterpart of 007.
Speaking of the famous agent, there’s been a lot of speculation regarding the future of his long-running franchise. Since the ending of No Time to Die sent off Daniel Craig’s iteration of James, many have been wondering who’ll grab the baton next. It was reported in March that Aaron-Taylor Johnson was tapped for Bond, though that has not been confirmed (or denied) by producer Barbara Broccoli and co.
While rumors continue to fly around that topic, the future of Alan Ritchson’s fan-favorite show seems set at the moment. Fans know Reacher Season 3 is coming, and one would hope that it’ll be available for Prime Video subscribers amid the 2024 TV schedule. On top of that, it sounds like Ritchson is keen on playing the character for as long as he’s physically able to. In doing so, he’ll surely look to exude the heroic and sometimes messy charm of the character he astutely refers to as “the American James Bond.”
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.