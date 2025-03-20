Reacher’s Richard Beck Actor Told Me What It Was Like To Punch Alan Ritchson Hard In The Chest, And There’s A Reason It Only Happened In One Take

News
By published

Alan Ritchson's chest is like armor.

Richard Beck talking to his father in Reacher Season 3
(Image credit: Prime Video)

TV audiences will no doubt have seen dozens, if not hundreds, of on-screen fight sequences by the time the 2025 TV schedule wraps up, but few tend to be as one-sided as the brawls on display during any given season of Reacher. (Not that Season 3 has yet given us Alan Ritchson’s big fight with the hulking behemoth antagonist played by Olivier Richters.) So it was quite amusing to watch Reacher’s attempt to teach Johnny Berchtold’s Richard Beck how to fight.

Truth be told, that sequence in “Dominique” was far more of Reacher’s verbal instructions than anything resembling a hyper-physical training montage from Rocky, but in talking to CinemaBlend about his character’s journey in Season 3, Berchtold explained that he did get to take a legitimate swing at his muscle-covered co-star, even if it went the opposite way from what he expected. When I asked if sparring with Alan Ritchson ever made him feel confident enough to take the actor down, Berchtold told me:

Oh, I for sure can take that guy. [Laughs.] No, actually, I'll really put myself on blast here. The moment when Reacher says, like, 'Hit me,' and Richard's supposed to punch him in the chest — I just know from being an actor on a set, you have to do it in a safe way, and of course we had the safety guys. I did it a couple times, and Alan's like, 'No, hey man, like, you can hit me.' And I'm like, 'Yeah, but I don't want to.' He's like, 'You can hit me.' And I did.

I can 100% understand why the younger Reacher star would have been initially hesitant to heed Ritchson's advice to actually throw a real punch, even knowing that it was just aiming for the Titans vet's chest and not his face or anything. It's not the most natural instinct to get even imaginatively violent with a friendly co-worker.

Reacher and Richard Beck sparring outside in Reacher Season 3

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Johnny Berchtold went on to explain why he only took one crack at a legitimate punch, saying:

On a take, I hit him as hard as I could in the chest, and that dude didn't move an inch. And I recoiled!. It was insane. But, yeah, that being said, I can absolutely take that guy.

Speaking apocryphally, you miss 100% of the shots you don't take. But if one of those shots is a punch right to Alan Ritchson's chest, maybe it's better to miss 100% of those shots. Probably makes it easier to keep one's wrist in working order.

Amusingly enough, Alan Ritchson also talked about sparring with a larger actor, which I can't imagine is the most normal turn of events for him on any given project. His massive size, in comparison to Tom Cruise, was a big part of what made him such a great casting choice.

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial

Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trial
Don't be like Richard Beck. Take a swing at something that makes sense, such as this 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime, where memberships offer so much more than just streaming. Throw in free, fast delivery, Prime Gaming and Reading, as well as one of the biggest libraries of on-demand content, with originals like Reacher, The Boys, The Rings of Power and beyond. Sign up for the trial for 30-days, and thereafter pay $14.99 a month, or save 22% by paying $139 upfront for the year.

View Deal

Will we get to see Johnny Berchtold's Richard Beck punching, kicking, DDT-ing or swanton bombing any of the remaining antagonists? We'll have to tune into the finale with our Amazon Prime subscriptions to find out, all while the already renewed Season 4 is coming together behind the scenes.

TOPICS
Nick Venable
Nick Venable
Assistant Managing Editor

Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper.  Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Owen Cooper and Stephen Graham in Adolescence

The Final Scene In Adolescence Left Me In Tears Thinking About My Own Son
Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and Walker Scobell as Annabeth, Grover, and Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians

While The Percy Jackson Cast Can't Wait For Season 3, They Also Opened Up About Why It Makes Them 'Nervous' (And It Makes Complete Sense)

Zeph smirking in Star Trek: Section 31

I Just Found Out A Star Trek: Section 31 Actor Shared What Alex Kurtzman Told Him Before The Movie, And I Can't Help But Feel A Little Bummed Out
See more latest
Most Popular
Zeph smirking in Star Trek: Section 31
I Just Found Out A Star Trek: Section 31 Actor Shared What Alex Kurtzman Told Him Before The Movie, And I Can't Help But Feel A Little Bummed Out
Miguel singing &quot;Un Poco Loco&quot; in Coco.
Disney Announced Coco 2, And I Have A Wild Theory About What The Story Could Be
Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and Walker Scobell as Annabeth, Grover, and Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians
While The Percy Jackson Cast Can't Wait For Season 3, They Also Opened Up About Why It Makes Them 'Nervous' (And It Makes Complete Sense)
Benson and Stabler together in Law and Order: SVU and Law and Order: Organized Crime crossover with Law and Order
‘Just Go Ahead And Break The Internet Today.’ Stabler And Benson Just Reunited, And The Law & Order Fan Comments Are Chef’s Kiss
Florence Hunt in Mix Tape.
Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt Stepped Into The 1980s For Mix Tape, And The Actress Shares Why She Took Such A Sharp Turn Away From Regency To Rock And Roll
Guillermo and Nandor standing side by side taken aback by something.
What We Do In The Shadows Stars Revealed The Legendary Actors Who Almost Cameoed As Vampires, And I’m Feeling Serious FOMO
Amir Arison in Dope Thief.
The Blacklist's Amir Arison Is Awesome In Dope Thief, But He Gets Real About Landing His Network TV Follow-Up: 'I Did Not Expect My Next Role To Be Law Enforcement'
The Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory cast
Netflix Just Announced A Reality Competition Show Based On Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory, And I Can't Decide If It's A Great Or Terrible Idea
LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in NCIS Hawai&#039;i Season 3 premiere
LL Cool J Is Returning To The NCIS-verse, And I’m Excited About What’s Being Lined Up For The Los Angeles And Hawai’i Alum
Walt DIsney Studios Animation building
Disney 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting Live Blog: I'm Talking Coco 2, The Future Of Disney Parks, And More