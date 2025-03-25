Reacher Apparently Has A Fan In Seth Rogen, And He Has An On-Brand Way Of Watching It

Reacher is one of the big hits airing on the 2025 TV schedule right now, and Seth Rogen, of all people, just reiterated the point. In the lead-up to the premiere of his upcoming Apple TV+ series , The Studio, the actor explained that he actually loves to spend his weekends watching the Alan Ritchson-led show (which I love for him and the series), and he does so in a particularly on-brand way.

While chatting about the work he and his production company do, Seth Rogen revealed to The Guardian that he actually works pretty normal hours and gets to spend his weekends relaxing. He said he and his producing/writing partner Evan Goldberg work from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. normally and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. when filming. Now, when it comes to what he does on the weekends, it sounds like it’s all about getting caught up on TV and not doing much else, as he revealed:

On the weekends, I don’t do shit. On the weekends I watch Reacher and smoke weed.

As you likely know, Seth Rogen gets high often , and he even owns a weed company . He’s honestly one of Hollywood’s most famous stoners, and he’s proud of it. So, it’s not shocking that he gets high while using an Amazon Prime subscription to watch Reacher.

$14.99 at Amazon Amazon Prime Video: 30-day free trialAlong with all the other perks that come with an Amazon Prime membership, Prime Video offers an impressive library of original shows, including Reacher. To stream the series, you can get a 30-day free trial, and then it costs $14.99 per month after that, or you can pay $139 for a whole year and save 22%.

Honestly, this all sounds like a good way to wind down after a week of work. New episodes of Reacher drop every Thursday, making it a great weekend watch. Plus, every installment is action-packed and highly entertaining, so I can see why Rogen gave the series a shout-out while chatting about what he does during his time off.

Read All About What’s Next For Reacher (Image credit: Prime Video) I Am Totally Ready For Reacher Season 4, But I Also Have Questions About The Amazon Prime TV Show's Next Big Adventure

Now, I’d love to know his thoughts on Season 3. Has he read Persuader, the book this season is based on? How does he feel about this season's villains? Does he have thoughts about Reacher and Duffy’s relationship? Is he looking forward to seeing Reacher and Paulie face off ? As a fellow fan of Reacher, I would love all these questions to be answered by Rogen. However, that seems like a far-flung dream, so for now, I’ll just hang on to the fact that he’s a fan of the show.

You know, these comments got me thinking about Rogen’s new show, too. So far, critics’ reactions to The Studio have been overwhelmingly positive, and the comedy has a remarkable list of guest stars (via THR ) that range from Anthony Mackie to Martin Scorsese to Zoë Kravitz. With a wide-ranging guest star list like that, maybe Alan Ritchson could hop into the mix if the show gets a Season 2?

Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial

With great shows like Ted Lasso, Severance and Shrinking, as well as new ones like The Studio, it's worth checking out Apple TV+. You can get a 7-day free trial to do just that and then pay $9.99 per month after that.

Obviously, that’s also a far-flung dream, seeing as the first season of The Studio premieres tomorrow (March 26), so news of renewal is likely a ways away. However, a girl can fantasize. Plus, you never know what could happen. I never pegged Seth Rogen as a Reacher fan, but here we are. So, maybe someday, he and Alan Ritchson could work together.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors