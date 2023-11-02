All The Light We Cannot See Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From The Netflix Limited Series

There have been a great number of book-to-screen adaptations the past few months, with more coming to theaters and streaming services before we put the bow on the year that was 2023. One of those adaptations, All the Light We Cannot See, is based on Anthony Doerr’s 2014 novel of the same name, and follows two young people on opposite ends of World War II as they try to survive the devastating global conflict.

We previously broke down everything we know about All the Light We Cannot See , and now that the new Netflix arrival has finally been released, now seems like the perfect time to go through all the actors and the characters they portray on Shawn Levy’s new limited series. Here are all the major players who make up the All the Light We Cannot See cast and why the actors in the 2023 TV series look so familiar…

Aria Mia Loberti (Marie-Laure LeBlanc)

Aria Mia Loberti leads the All the Light We Cannot See cast as Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a young, blind teenager who flees Nazi-occupied Paris before finding a place for herself in the French Resistance.

Surprisingly, Loberti is a newcomer when it comes to acting, and the first-time actress beat out thousands of other hopefuls when she auditioned for the part, Deadline reported back in December 2021. Loberti, who is blind, was a fan of the original novel and decided to audition for the part after learning about it from a teacher.

Nell Sutton (Young Marie-Laure LeBlanc)

Nell Sutton shows up on All the Light We Cannot See as a younger version of Marie-Laure LeBlanc. Similar to Aria Mia Loberti, the 2023 Netflix series is the first professional acting gig for the visually-impaired young actress.

Mark Ruffalo (Daniel LeBlanc)

Academy Award-nominated actor Mark Ruffalo shows up on All the Light We Cannot See as Daniel LeBlanc, Marie-Laure’s caring father and a curator at Paris’ Museum of Natural History whose position puts him in possession of a priceless gem sought out by the Nazi occupying forces.

Ruffalo, who previously worked with director Shawn Levy for the 2022 Netflix original film , The Adam Project, is quite possibly the most recognizable member of the cast, as he has portrayed Bruce Banner and the Incredible Hulk in several of the best Marvel movies to date. But that is just a portion of Ruffalo’s body of work, as the talented actor has given commanding performances in all-time great romantic comedies like 13 Going on 30, thought-provoking journalism movies like Spotlight, and a long list of crime thrillers that includes Zodiac, Collateral, and Dark Waters, to name a few.

Louis Hofmann (Werner Pfennig)

Louis Hofmann takes on the role of Werner Pfennig, a German teenager who becomes a cog in the machine that was Adolf Hitler’s massive and notoriously brutal Nazi army. Tasked with tracking down illegal radio broadcasts during World War II, Werner’s life will be forever changed by the conflict.

Though not as recognizable as Mark Ruffalo, Hofmann is no stranger to the screen, as the young actor has landed quite a few notable roles over the course of his career. This includes small parts in everything from Red Sparrow and The White Crow to leading roles in the likes of Sanctuary and Land of Mine. His TV work is just as impressive, with roles on shows like Dark, You Are Wanted, and the upcoming Masters of the Air , the highly-anticipated followup to Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Lars Eidinger (Reinhold Von Rumpel)

Every show needs a villain, and that’s where Lars Eidinger comes in with his portrayal of Reinhold Von Rumpel on All the Light We Cannot See. A ruthless, cut-throat, and dying Nazi officer, Von Rumpel is as persistent as he is cruel, especially when looking for a missing gem with purported powers.

Throughout his career, which has been mostly spent in his native Germany, Eidinger has landed roles on shows like SS-GB, Babylon Berlin, Berlin, Berlin, and Shades of Guilt. American audiences may also recognize him from his work on shows like Netflix’s Sense8 and the 2022 HBO limited series, Irma Vep. Eidinger’s film credits include White Noise, Personal Shopper, Dumbo, and The Origin of Violence, to name only a few.

Hugh Laurie (Etienne LeBlanc)

Hugh Laurie shows up on All the Light We Cannot See as Etienne LeBlanc, a World War I veteran whose wounds from the conflict are still around nearly 30 years later. Locked up in his house, the damaged character records illegal radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance movement.

Perhaps best known for his portrayal of the titular doctor on the successful medical drama series, House, Laurie has done a little bit of everything throughout his career that goes back more than 40 years. Shows like Friends, Veep, The Night Manager, Blackadder, A Bit of Fry & Laurie, and Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? have all featured the decorated actor in some shape or form. His list of film credits is impressive with everything from Stuart Little to The Personal History of David Copperfield featuring his talents.

Marion Bailey (Madame Manec)

Marion Bailey plays Madame Manec on All the Light We Cannot See, the no-nonsense yet loving family matriarch who does everything in her power to protect those in her home.

Fans of The Crown will surely recognize Bailey from her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother during the third and fourth seasons of the royal drama ( the show’s sixth and final season arrives later in November 2023), but that is just a small piece of her extensive filmography. Bailey has also appeared on shows like The Trials of Jimmy Rose, The Thing About Vince, To Have and to Hold, and The Bill. She’s also appeared in movies like All or Nothing, Vera Drake, Allied, and Brighton.

Luna Wedler (Jutta Pfennig)

And then there is Luna Wedler, who takes on the role of Werner Pfennig’s sister, Jutta.

Wedler, who some may recognize from her portrayal of Emma Engels on Biohackers, has built up a nice series of credits the past decade, including movies like The Most Beautiful Girl in the World, The Story of My Wife, and Blue My Mind.

You can see all of these actors, and many, many more, by watching All the Light We Cannot See, which is currently streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription .

