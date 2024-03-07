Amazon's Fallout Trailer Feels Just Like The Games Brought To Life, And As A Fan I Want To Binge Watch On Release Day

In a world with many video game adaptations in the works, the bar has been raised drastically from where it was decades prior. This is especially true for a beloved gaming series like Fallout, where players can craft their narrative in a highly stylized story-filled post-apocalyptic wasteland. There was a lot the upcoming series had to nail to get this longtime fan on board, and now that I've seen the first trailer, I think I'll binge-watch this entire season with my Prime subscription on day one.

I knew from some of what we learned so far about Fallout I'd likely be on board, but this full trailer building on the previous tease is truly mindblowing as a longtime fan of the Bethesda franchise. Seeing animals transformed by intense amounts of nuclear radiation and a Mister Handy that looks real enough to be in my own living room being sassy with me is a real dream come true that already has my expectations sky high.

I'm also a big fan of the main cast and the boldness of making Walton Goggins a drug-addicted cowboy Ghoul. Ella Purnell, who readers might know from Yellowjackets or her voice acting in Star Trek: Prodigy and Arcane, plays the role of the naive Vault Dweller in a way I never considered playing the games. As gamers, we know what we're getting into when we play Fallout, but someone who has been locked away from civilization for decades certainly would not.

It might be one of the many things that had Bethesda's head, Todd Howard, slightly envious that they hadn't thought of first for Fallout . The series will exist in the same universe as the games, though it takes place in a territory of the United States that hasn't been visited. The area is called "Filly," which might be misleading since its reportedly the remnants of Santa Monica, California, in 2296, according to Vanity Fair 's first look. As someone who originally thought Amazon should adapt Fallout 76, I'm glad they ignored my advice.

As for the overall story, it looks like we'll get a big introduction to the major players of the Fallout universe. Between Raiders and the Brotherhood of Steel, it's going to be a helluva ride. I can also assume we'll be seeing the Enclave in Season 1, but as usual, they might be hiding out, waiting for a chance to strike.

Fallout premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, April 11th, and viewers will have the chance to see the entire season all at once. I'm already crossing my fingers and hoping it has a strong viewership, because I'd love to see what executive producer Jonathan Nolan does with a full series if this season is as good as those three glorious minutes we all just saw.