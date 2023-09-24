Amazon Prime's Fallout: What We Know About The Upcoming Video Game Adaptation

Prime Video's Fallout adaptation is on the way – and we have the details for you.

We're in an entertainment landscape in which video game adaptations can be hit or miss. Some are pretty bad, with one being the Super Mario Bros. movie of the '90s (even though some defend it ). Meanwhile, others can be great, and a recent example is HBO's The Last of Us , which has been renewed for a second season . Even Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg has its charms. There have been plenty of iconic game franchises that have adaptations released or in the works. From the box office hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie to the God of War adaptation at Amazon Prime Video, they're pretty common at this point.

Fallout is a series that's been around for a while now, and it spans four core games and several spinoffs. It was probably only a matter of time before this series ended up getting a TV show (or movie) greenlit. But we still need to discuss just what this production will be about, specifically. Let's dive into that, shall we?

As of September 2023, the show is set to be released sometime in 2024. So an exact date hasn't been announced yet. That release window was confirmed by Prime Video through a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) .

The streamer has many new shows releasing over the next few months. Gen V is slated to release at the end of September 2023, while other shows will be released later this year. There's also the The Boys Season 4 , which hasn't confirmed a release date yet.

Fallout probably would've been a solid addition to the 2023 TV schedule . But at the very least, fans of the franchise now have something else to look forward to in 2024.

Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, And More Will Star

While not much is known when it comes to the show's characters, some cast members have, at the very least, been revealed. One of the first stars announced was Walton Goggins, as reported by Variety in February 2022.

The actor is primarily known for his roles in television shows such as The Shield, Justified, Vice Principals and most recently, The Righteous Gemstones on HBO. He also lends his voice to the popular animated Amazon Prime show Invincible, which is receiving a second season that's set to air later in 2023.

Another cast member Variety confirmed in March 2022 was Ella Purnell. The young actress has been making waves over the last decade. She not only had a starring role within the Yellowjackets cast during Season 1 but has also appeared in movies such as Maleficent, Let Me Go and Army of the Dead, one of Zack Snyder's zombie movies. She also voiced the impeccable Jinx on Arcane , which is another series returning for a second season.

Variety later reported in June 2022 that three other cast members had been confirmed. Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Aaron Moten signed on for Fallout. MacLachlan is widely known for his role in Twin Peaks and for appearing in shows such as Sex and the City, How I Met Your Father and Portlandia.

Xelia Mendes-Jones appeared in an episode of the hit fantasy series The Wheel of Time, while Aaron Moten has appeared in movies such as Emancipation, Father Stu, Native Son and Ironwood.

Fallout Is Based On The Video Game Franchise Of The Same Name

The Fallout series was confirmed in July 2020 by Deadline , which also reported that the upcoming series will indeed be influenced by the video game franchise of the same name.

The series is "serious" in tone but has "B-movie-nuclear-fantasies." As is the case with the game, it takes place in a world in which the United States has exploded after a nuclear war since the previous generation believed nuclear energy was the key to extending life - and it quite literally blew up in their faces.

Also confirmed in that Prime post on X was that the series will take place in Los Angeles. The first Fallout game takes place in Southern California, so it's nice that the show will be returning to the series roots in that way.

One Of The Writers Says The Series Will Be An Adventure Like Fans Have Never Seen Before

Lisa Joy is one of the writers and creators of Fallout and, during an interview she did with Collider in August 2021, she talked about the upcoming series. In her estimation, it's going to be something that fans of the franchise will have "never seen before," and that it'll be a crazy adventure:

It is just a gonzo, crazy, funny, adventure, and mindfuck like none you've ever seen before. It's pretty cool.

This franchise has had some crazy moments, especially later on with games like Fallout 76, which has some of the grossest creatures you could imagine roaming around. So it's fair to assume, based on the description above, that the show is going to get equally wild and could feature some gnarly visuals. I don't know about you, but I'm prepared for the monsters.

Westworld Creators Jonathan Nolan And Lisa Joy Will Write The Series

Something else that we can confirm is that the creators behind Westworld are spearheading the Fallout series. It was confirmed by the aforementioned Deadline that both Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are at the helm of the production and are writing episodes for it.

As a reminder, their previous series was critically acclaimed and nominated for several Primetime Emmy Awards during its run on HBO. So I'm cautiously optimistic about what they have planned for this latest venture.

It's worth mentioning that there are plenty of shows to watch if you like Westworld , but imagine Fallout will be quite different from that series. I hope they bring their A-game to the upcoming show.

Filming Began In July 2022 And Ended March 2023 For Walton Goggins

Finally, we know that filming on the video game adaptation has already wrapped, at least for Walton Goggins. In July 2022, Goggins posted on his Instagram page that filming had begun. His picture also featured the name "Ghoul" written on a piece of paper and hung up on a trailer, which could be his character's name. Check out his message:

Later, in March 2023, the star posted another picture on the platform, confirming that he'd officially wrapped filming:

It's unclear if filming for the series has completely ended, as no updates have been provided on that front as of late. Still, the 2024 release window has not changed, so it might be safe to assume that production was done or nearly finished (at least before the Hollywood strikes began).