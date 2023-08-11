Just Katie Couric Asking The Hard-Hitting Question After And Just Like That's Aidan Return

Former Today show co-host and CBS Evening News anchor Katie Couric stepped away from the television spotlight years ago, but she still has plenty of takes about the small screen. Recently, Couric weighed in on the second season of Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That with John Corbett's return as Aidan Shaw ... with a question that's definitely worth a laugh. Is it as hard-hitting as what she asked back in her days of news broadcasting? Maybe not, but it's one that I think plenty of And Just Like That... viewers would like an answer to!

John Corbett returned as Aidan from Sex and the City and the second SATC movie on the heels of reprising his To All the Boys I've Loved Before role for XO, Kitty and playing Hilary Duff's love interest on How I Met Your Father. Aidan's arrival has seen mixed reactions from fans. Katie Couric's take wasn't on whether or not Aidan should be Carrie's first truly serious relationship after the death of Big, but on something a little less pivotal to the plot.

In the comments on writer and podcast host Evan Ross Katz's Instagram post about hoping that Carrie wouldn't break Aidan's heart again, Couric wrote:

But Evan, what about that weird belted jacket?????????? 😳

Point to Katie Couric, if you ask me! Despite John Corbett hardly looking like he's aged since his earlier appearances as Aidan, he definitely wasn't wearing a jacket tightly belted around his waist in Sex and the City or the second movie! That may not be the top takeaway from his return to Carrie's life, but Couric's comment hasn't gotten more than 2,500 likes (at the time of writing) because nobody agrees with her!

In fact, American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson was among the many to respond to her comment, and she went all-caps with "THIS THIS THIS." Other reactions to Couric's comment include Kathy Copcutt writing "Jesus Christ they did him so wrong!!! So wrong" and Jonathan Daly posting "@katiecouric out here getting to the POINT! 😂😂😂 we ❤️ u Ms. Couric!"

And the former Katie host wasn't done! Although she didn't add anything more to that original post, she commented on a repost by the commentsbycelebs account, which noted that she'd asked a "Valid Question." In response, Couric commented:

Also the farmhouse should be in Richmond or Charlottesville not Norfolk IMO

While her first comment didn't necessarily mean that she's a fan actually watching And Just Like That... when pretty much anybody could have had something to say about Aidan's belted jacket, I think her weighing in on the farmhouse is proof that Katie Couric is watching the Sex and the City spinoff with a Max subscription!

It remains to be seen if the former news anchor will have more takes on And Just Like That... Season 2. After the latest episode that released on August 10, only two are left, and the show has not yet been renewed (or cancelled) for Season 3. Fans still have Kim Cattrall's Season 2 finale cameo as Samantha Jones to look forward to, which Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't happy about being leaked.

For now, you don't have to go far to revisit earlier days of the franchise. All six seasons of Sex and the City are available streaming on Max (formerly known as HBO Max prior to rebranding), along with both movies and every episode of And Just Like That... that has released so far. You can also find more viewing options on our 2023 TV schedule!