Arnold Schwarzenegger And Son Patrick Are Co-Starring In The Same TV Show, And I'm Agog At All The Other Big Names Involved

Both Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick Schwarzenegger have been quite busy in recent years, with the former branching out via Netflix as the latter added quarterbacking in American Sports Story and super-scorching in Gen V to his burgeoning filmography. The younger actor is set to stress out in paradise for HBO’s The White Lotus Season 3 , but will first join his popular pops and tons of other A+ talents amidst the newly revealed full cast list for Prime Video’s upcoming TV series Secret Level.

The upcoming animated anthology series, which will premiere on December 10, is being billed as a “celebration of games and gamers,” and its episodes will feature some of video game-dom’s most iconic locations. Now we know those sights will be joined by equally iconic sounds thanks to a whopper of a cast list that Amazon MGM Studios unveiled for New York Comic-Con. Here’s that full lineup of stars from the Star Wars universe, The Last of Us, Vikings, The Matrix and beyond, including the aforementioned pair.

Arnold Schwarzenegger (Terminator franchise)

Patrick Schwarzenegger (Gen V)

Keanu Reeves (John Wick)

Kevin Hart (Jumanji franchise)

Heaven Hart (Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given)

Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us)

Michael Beach (Sons of Anarchy)

Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett)

Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us)

Ariana Greenlatt (Barbie)

Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian)

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost)

Clive Standen (Vikings)

Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina)

Claudia Doumit (The Boys)

Ricky Whittle (American Gods)

This series will be mark the first time both Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger will share space in the same TV series’ credits, and it'll also be a first for many of the other cast members like Keanu Reeves. Of course, we're admittedly still unclear whether or not the father and son will actually be involved in the same episode or not. I can't imagine they'd be cast for completely separate installments, even if they wouldn't necessarily be playing similarly related characters. It just seems silly.

Secret Level is definitely one of the most unique upcoming video game TV shows, though it's hard to know whether or not the term "adaptation" counts, since these will be original stories within familiar worlds. But how it's described doesn't matter so much as whether it's handled well or not.

Deadpool director Tim Miller is at the helm, and is bringing Secret Level to life through his own Blur Studio, where his Netflix creation Love + Death + Robots' episodes were crafted. So there's definitely reason to believe the show will kick major ass, and the newest key art seen below doesn't inspire reason to believe otherwise.

(Image credit: AmazonMGM)

Amazon MGM also revealed that Secret Level will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription on Tuesday, December 10, with two episodes releasing weekly.

Here's hoping we won't have to wait until that point to learn which roles Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger will be playing, since that could be a major hook in getting potential viewers to watch regardless of if they care about video games or not. But for those of us who do care, how awesome would it be if Merle Dandridge reprised her role as The Last of Us' Marlene for this show after being her live-action counterpart in HBO's series? I'd be just as happy to see Luna's Tommy, too.