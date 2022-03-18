Batgirl’s J.K. Simmons Is Throwing A Ton Of Praise At The Directors, Now Bring On James Gordon

The DC Extended Universe is a tricky place, known for keeping fans on our collective toes. The universe is continuing to expand through upcoming DC movies on both the silver and small screen, with the upcoming Batgirl flick in the latter category. J.K. Simmons is returning to the DCEU in the movie, and is throwing a ton of praise at Batgirl’s pair of directors . Now bring on James Gordon!

Oscar-winning actor J.K. Simmons made his DCEU debut in Justice League, a role that was eventually expanded in the Snyder Cut. His James Gordon got limited but iconic screen time, which is why the fans were so thrilled when it was revealed he was returning for Batgirl. While the streaming movie doesn’t have a release date just yet, Simmons has nothing but good things to say about filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. He recently spoke to the project, saying:

Dude, those guys are crazy! I don't know how they do it, and they had been shooting for four weeks or so by the time I joined. I met them via Zoom, and I was under the L track outside of my boxing gym in Chicago when we first spoke. They just bring such an energy. I've already compared them to a couple of like two-year-old Weimaraners, who have been pent up in the back of a station wagon all day and somebody just let them loose. The energy and the passion that they bring for making movies was a really fun energy to be around and then the fact that they also really know what they're doing is is a nice part of the overall experience.

Talk about high praise. J.K. Simmons has worked with a number of prolific directors during his long career, and it sounds like Batgirl’s Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah still managed to make a great first impression. We’ll just have to wait and see how their collaboration ultimately paid off when the DC flick starring Leslie Grace finally arrives on HBO Max.

J.K. Simmons spoke about the directors of Batgirl during an interview with Discussing Film about his role in Awards Season favorite drama Being the Ricardos. Eventually the conversation turned to his ongoing role in the DCEU, and upcoming second appearance as Gotham City’s own James Gordon. And it sounds like he had a great collaboration with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah on the mysterious set.

The Batgirl movie has some pressure on it, as it’s marking a few firsts for the DC Extended Universe. On top of being the first movie specifically shot for a HBO Max release, it’ll also be the first time that a Batman protegee is introduced to the shared universe. But rather than featuring Ben Affleck, the Dark Knight will actually be Michael Keaton’s version . Exactly how this works out is a mystery, but it presumably has a connection to The Flash movie.