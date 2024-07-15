Bella Hadid Wore The Same Look As Gisele Bündchen In The '90s, And It's A Throwback I Can Get Behind

Listen, I know baggy jeans are in right now and I would never take that away from anyone who loves the style. But a lot of people need a more slimming look when it comes to pants, and that’s why Bella Hadid channeling Gisele Bündchen in the ‘90s was the celebrity fashion look of the week this week.

Hadid was seen out in New York’s East Village this weekend rocking a pair of cool green pants with a white graphic tank and layered necklaces and bangles. Her tee read “Here Comes Trouble,” which was notable in and of itself, but there’s a reason people are more focused on her pants: They’re vintage Gucci from the Tom Ford era.

(Image credit: Getty Images, Gotham/GC Images))

This isn’t the first time Bella Hadid has worn a vintage look from the veteran fashion brand. Since the ‘90s have been back for a hot minute, it’s no surprise she wore another Tom Ford era look when she turned 25– right around the time House of Gucci was in the press and went into detail about Ford’s rise within the company and it's storied history as a whole. (As a sidebar, Ford did not love the movie.) She’s worn vintage Tom Ford/Gucci on the red carpet previously as well.

But the green pants are attracting a lot of attention, not only because the cut and the embellishments are notable, but also because Gisele Bündchen actually wore the pants decades before Bella Hadid threw them on and took them for a walk on the street. While the model was at the height of her runway career she wore the vintage Gucci pants in an editorial, which one savvy Twitter (X) user thankfully tracked down .

While we may not all be able to afford green leather Gucci pants, there are similar styles from Revolve and elsewhere out there that can give you that similar '90s vibe without breaking the bank.

There’s been a big trend of late where younger celebrities are choosing to pay homage to the fashion icons that came before them. Sometimes this happens on the red carpet, but just as often it might happen on vacation or in a street fashion moment, or both. Brie Larson and Claudia Schiffer had a sweet exchange at the SAG Awards earlier this year when The Marvels star wore a look the supermodel had popularized. Zendaya equally paid homage to vintage wearing a halter dress on The Challengers press tour that Cindy Crawford wore to fashion week … before Zendaya was born.

Hadid tends to be on the forefront of trends, including when sheer looks started dominating runwalks, and it seems as if she's done it again. The good news? This doesn't seem to be a trend that will die down anytime soon, but I’m passionate about vintage and I’m loving that throwback looks are making a comeback. This is particularly true if it means there are some fashionable alternatives to the baggy jean out there.