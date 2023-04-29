Ben Stiller Addressed Alleged Drama On Severance Set Following Rumors About The Apple TV+ Series Being Delayed

In the world of television production, rumors of drama and delays are a dime a dozen– take Yellowstone, for a recent example . However, when it comes to the highly acclaimed Apple TV+ series Severance, rumors have been swirling that the show has hit some significant roadblocks. According to recent reports, allegedly, the tension between co-showrunners Dan Erickson and Mark Friedman has gotten so bad that they have stopped speaking to one another. Supposedly Season 2 of the series also requires extensive script rewrites and each episode’s high cost, estimated to be around $20 million, has resulted in delays. However, comedy actor and the show’s Executive Producer Ben Stiller is setting the record straight and addressing the alleged drama head-on.

A fan-made Severance Twitter account shared a screen grab that started with the Daily Beast updating their initial reporting on the matter because someone close to production disputed the claims of on-set turmoil. In fact, Stiller took it upon himself to push back too, responding to said Tweet, and his response should put fans' minds at ease. The Zoolander star commented:

No one’s going to the break room. We’re on the same really slow schedule we’ve always been on. Same target air date we’ve always had. Love our fans and each other and we all are just working to make the show as good as possible. 💙

Stiller’s comments should be a relief for fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming season’s release. While there have been no official announcements regarding a delay in Season 2's release, rumors have persisted that production has been dealing with a ton of backstage drama. According to Puck News’ Matthew Belloni, via Game Rant, Erickson -- a first-time series creator who wrote the original pilot -- and Friedman -- a more experienced writer-producer -- “ended up hating each other on the first season.” The report claimed, despite Stiller’s attempts to find a replacement for Friedman, who intended to quit after Season 1, both showrunners ultimately returned to the series.

These rumors have been fueled by reports of several key crew members departing the production and alleged tensions on the set. If the rumors are true, it would be ironic, seeing as the show touches on the idea of a toxic work environment. However, Stiller’s Tweet seems to indicate that any drama on set has been, at the very least, overblown, and the next season is still on track.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

In the series, Adam Scott leads the Severance cast as Mark, as he and his team work for a company that has surgically partitioned the employees' brains to separate their work and personal lives. However, when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it starts a journey to uncover the truth about their jobs. The critically acclaimed sci-fi workplace thriller delivered a thrilling and dramatic first season (I’m still thinking about Severance's ending!), earning it a place among the best new shows of 2022. The series left viewers on the edge of their seats with its wild cliffhangers, leaving them anticipating the release of Season 2. Despite the revelations about Lumon and the characters, there are still many unanswered questions (here are 6 we hope they answer) about the inner workings of the company and the characters themselves.

For now, fans will have to wait a little longer to see how all those cliffhangers play out. But with Stiller’s reassurance that the show is still on track, there’s plenty of reason to be optimistic. As always, we’ll keep you updated on any developments regarding the series, so stay tuned for more news as it becomes available.