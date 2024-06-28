Selena Gomez Revealed The Only Murders In The Building Scene She Couldn't Make It Through Without Laughing, And It Involves Molly Shannon Farting In Meryl Streep's Face

With the release date for Only Murders In The Building Season 4 only two months away, Selena Gomez offered a hilarious tease about one of the funny cast members joining the hilarious Hulu comedy . While I'm already excited for the return of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez’s crime adventures, the actress has me even more intrigued now because of a funny farting story that involved Meryl Streep and Molly Shannon.

Martin Short is filling in on Jimmy Kimmel Live as host this week, so of course he had to have Selena Gomez on as a guest. While the pair were talking about the upcoming season on the 2024 TV schedule, Short brought up one scene where Gomez was laughing so hard at Molly Shannon that he noticed it in the episode itself, he could tell she was cracking up. Then, Gomez responded with the reason why, saying:

She farted in Meryl's face. I was like 'What's going on here?!' And Meryl's like for it [puts two thumbs up]. It’s every take, I'm so sorry, I don't even know to our editors if there's a good take, because every take I would break. She was improvising and just giving it her all, and it was perfect. Every time it was perfect.

Oh my goodness, I don’t blame Selena Gomez one bit!!

That sounds too funny to possibly not break for. In the late-night segment (on Kimmel's YouTube channel ), Gomez couldn’t help but start laughing while telling the story, too. The account is a great tease for Season 4, because Molly Shannon was cast specifically for the upcoming episodes. It has been revealed that the Saturday Night Live alum is playing a “high-powered LA businesswoman who finds herself drawn into the world of investigation in NY.” Here’s what Short said about the sequence:

This season, we have a lot of unbelievable guests. The ones that made me laugh the most were the ones that you [points at Selena] couldn't get through scenes with. There's a scene where Molly Shannon comes in and has to curse all the actors in the scene out, she's drunk. And in the final cut, which I've seen, you're also laughing. No, I mean, Molly is just hysterical, and every take is different, and you just see your head turning to the side like [this].

Following the release of the Only Murders In The Building Season 4 teaser trailer , we definitely have a sense of what to expect from the new season. Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be traveling to Hollywood after they learn that executives want to make a movie based on the work they’ve done with their podcast over the years. Check out the trailer below:

Molly Shannon is featured in one funny scene in the trailer where the trio are being asked to sign away their life rights so their stories could be featured in the Hollywood movie.

I can’t wait to see how Molly Shannon somehow ends up farting in Meryl Streep’s face!! She is an exciting addition to the series, but there are so many more stars in Season 4 to be excited for.

Per an Instagram post from the series’ account, Eugene Levy is cast as Charles, Eva Longoria is cast as Mabel and Zach Galifianakis will play Oliver in the movie based on the podcasting trio. I absolutely cannot wait to see what bits come from this development in the series! Also, Kumail Nanjiani and Melissa McCarthy are among the cast, however, their roles remain a mystery.