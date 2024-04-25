The Best '90s Movies Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

Out of all the best streaming platforms to subscribe to, is there a better one to watch the greatest movies of the ’90s than Amazon Prime Video? As if! Just take a moment to feast your eyes on our picks for the best movies on Amazon Prime to come out of the Grunge Era.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Wayne's World (1992)

A pair of best friends (played by Mike Myers and Dana Carvey) face a bit of a moral crisis when a hot shot executive (Rob Lowe) offers them the chance to bring their homemade cable-access program to network television.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Amazon Prime: One of the best movies based on SNL characters is Wayne’s World, which has since transcended its Studio 8H roots as a timeless comedy classic for its fun wit and Myers and Carvey’s wonderful chemistry.

Stream Wayne's World on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: StudioCanal)

Total Recall (1990)

After discovering that his life is an elaborate illusion, a married construction worker (played by Arnold Schwarzenegger) travels to Mars in search for answers of his true identity.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Amazon Prime: Inspired by a short story by Phillip K. Dick, director Paul Verhoeven’s Total Recall is one of Schwarzenegger’s best movies for its explosively fun, action-packed execution of a clever, thought-provoking concept.

Stream Total Recall on Amazon Prime.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Gramercy)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The sole survivor of a deadly shootout (played by Kevin Spacey) recalls the events that led to charade, involving a chance meeting between five criminals at a police line-up and the manipulative influence of a dangerous, elusive man named Keyser Soze.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Amazon Prime: Years before he took over as the director of the Mission: Impossible movies, Christopher McQuarrie earned an Academy Award for writing the screenplay or The Usual Suspects — a widely celebrated and highly influential crime thriller, especially for its iconic twist ending.

Stream The Usual Suspects on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Batman Returns (1992)

Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton) takes on a bird-like sewer-dweller (played by Danny DeVito), a cat-like thief (played by Michelle Pfeiffer), and a corrupt businessman (played by Christopher Walken) during a not-so-merry Christmas in Gotham City.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Amazon Prime: Easily one of the most unique live-action Batman movies is Batman Returns, which sees director Tim Burton run wild with his signature visual style and features some of Keaton’s most memorable moments in the role of the Dark Knight.

Stream Batman Returns on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Titanic (1997)

A poor, young artist (played by Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio) and an engaged, aristocratic teen (played by Academy Award winner Kate Winslet) find unexpected romance with one another on an ill-fated commercial luxury ship in 1912.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Amazon Prime: Writer and director James Cameron’s ambitious, romantic, and thoroughly gripping retelling of the tragic events of the R.M.S. Titanic went to become a Best Picture Oscar winner and, for several years, was the highest grossing movie of all time.

Stream Titanic on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Point Break (1991)

A young F.B.I. agent (played by Keanu Reeves) finds himself at a crossroads of loyalty when he infiltrates a group of L.A. surfers (led by Patrick Swayze’s character) who are suspected of being an elusive gang of bank robbers.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Amazon Prime: Before the John Wick movies, before The Matrix, and even before Speed, the movie that made an action star out of Reeves was Point Break — a timeless, adrenaline-fueled thrill ride from future Academy Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow.

Stream Point Break on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: TriStar Pictures)

Basic Instinct (1992)

A detective (Academy Award winner Michael Douglas) finds himself seductively entranced by a beautiful crime novelist (played by Academy Award nominee Sharon Stone) who is a prime suspect in the case of her husband’s murder.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Amazon Prime: Easily one of the sexiest movies on Amazon Prime is Basic Instinct — director Paul Verhoeven’s intense, Oscar-winning crime thriller.

Stream Basic Instinct on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

Mousehunt (1997)

After their father passes away, two bickering brothers (played by Nathan Lane and Lee Evans) inherit a rundown antique house inhabited by a mouse that proves to outsmart and outwit each and every one of their attempts get rid of him.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Amazon Prime: Director Gore Verbinski brings a deliciously dark and uproarious sense humor to Mousehunt — a (mostly) family-friendly slapstick comedy that will have you rooting for the animal character at the center no matter how much trouble he puts our human protagonists through.

Stream Mousehunt on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Miramax Films)

Mimic (1997)

A entomologist (played by Mira Sorvino) discovers that a breed of insects she developed in order to kill disease-carrying cockroaches has survived, evolved in size, and developed an ability to appear human.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Amazon Prime: By adapting Donald A. Wollheim’s short story, co-writer and director Guillermo del Toro gives you another reason to despise insects with the vastly underrated ‘90s movie, Mimic — one of the most unique and clever creature features of its time.

Stream Mimic on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer)

Thelma & Louise (1991)

A diner server (played by Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon) and a dissatisfied housewife (played by Academy Award winner Geena Davis) decide to get away from it all, but their trip takes a drastic turn that sends the best friends on the run from the authorities.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Amazon Prime: Also known for being the ‘90s movie that launched the career of a young Brad Pitt, Thelma & Louise is a spellbinding, thoroughly intense, and deeply influential road movie from director Ridley Scott.

Stream Thelma & Louise on Amazon Prime.

(Image credit: TriStar)

Chaplin (1993)

The life and career of silent film star and comedy legend Charlie Chaplin.

Why it is one of the best ‘90s movies on Amazon Prime: Carried by one of Robert Downey Jr.’s greatest performances (the first of which that earned him an Academy Award nomination), Chaplin is a rousing, eye-opening biopic about one of Hollywood’s most essential icons from director Richard Attenborough.

Stream Chaplin on Amazon Prime.

Now are you primed for the ultimate ‘90s movie marathon. All it took was an Amazon Prime video subscription. Enjoy!