Boston Strangler Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From The Hulu True Crime Thriller

Over the years, Hulu has put out great high-concept comedies like Palm Springs and Academy Award-winning dramas like Nomadland , and dozens of other originals in just about every genre imaginable. During that same time, the streaming platform has also put out some great true crime stories, including its most recent release: Boston Strangler.

Matt Ruskin’s thriller about one of the most notorious serial killers in the American Northeast is new on Hulu , bringing with it an incredible saga about the two female reporters who pushed through bureaucracy and sexism to get to the bottom of the story. If you have watched the movie, or are planning to, there’s a chance you’ll want to know where you’ve seen the actors from the Boston Strangler cast, including its two leads: Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon.

Keira Knightley (Loretta McLaughlin)

Leading the Boston Strangler cast is Keira Knightley, who takes on the role of Boston Record American reporter Loretta McLaughlin, the journalist who initially broke the story about the serial killer.

Knightley, a two-time Academy Award nominee (Pride & Prejudice, The Imitation Game), has done a little bit of everything throughout her long career, including massive blockbuster franchises like the Pirates of the Caribbean movies , as well as iconic romantic comedies like Love Actually. Prior to Boston Strangler, Knightley’s most recent theatrical effort was the 2021 black comedy, Silent Night.

Carrie Coon (Jean Cole)

Carrie Coon plays a major role in the events with her portrayal of Jean Cole, an investigative reporter at the Boston Record American who was instrumental in the serial killer’s coverage.

The list of Coon’s best movies and TV shows could also be considered a list of some of the best releases in recent memory, with films like Gone Girl, Avengers: Infinity War, and another all-time great journalism story : The Post. She has also been a staple on the small screen, with shows like The Leftovers, Fargo, and most recently, The Gilded Age.

Chris Cooper (Jack MacLaine)

A newspaper movie wouldn’t be a newspaper movie without a dogged editor. Luckily, Boston Strangler doesn’t have that problem, as Academy Award winner (Adaptation) Chris Cooper has a major role as Jack MacLaine.

Throughout his historic career, Cooper has appeared in countless movies, some of which could be considered the best of the past few decades. This includes unforgettable performances in the likes of American Beauty, October Sky, Capote, and another all-time great Boston movie , The Town. Cooper has even popped up in the Spider-Man franchise , having played Norman Osborn in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Alessandro Nivola (Detective Conley)

Alessandro Nivola shows up as Detective Conley, an investigator with the Boston Police Department looking into the murders.

Over the years, Nivola has appeared in movies like Selma, American Hustle, The Many Saints of Newark, and most recently, Amsterdam. Fans of the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movies will also certainly recognize Nivola from his portrayal of Billy Brennan in Jurassic Park III.

Bill Camp (Commissioner McNamara)

Taking on the role of Boston Police Commissioner Edmund McNamara is Bill Camp, who brings years of experience to the cast.

Arguably one of the most talented character actors in Hollywood today, Camp has made a career out of giving commanding, and unique performances in all kinds of movies, shows, and stage productions. Fans of the Netflix drama series, The Queen’s Gambit will surely recognize Camp from his portrayal of Mr. Shaibel, as will those who watched The Outsider, which saw Camp in one of the show’s biggest roles. His more recent film contributions include Joker, News of the World, Passing, and Dark Waters.

David Dastmalchian (Albert DeSalvo)

David Dastmalchian shows up as Albert DeSalvo, the man long believed to be the titular serial killer, though he has only been connected to one of the 13 victims in the decades since the attacks first began.

Dastmalchian, who made his film debut in The Dark Knight, has gone on to have a rather successful career, especially the past few years. With multiple roles in the Ant-Man movies, a sizable performance in Dune, and an unforgettable turn as Polka-Dot Man in The Suicide Squad, he’s been just about everywhere as of late. Dastmalchian is also set to be one of the many members of the Oppenhemier cast when Christopher Nolan’s next movie premieres this summer.

Ryan Winkles (Daniel Marsh)

Ryan Winkles provides an eerie performance with his portrayal of Daniel Marsh, one of the men suspected of being the killer.

Boston Strangler is Winkles first major feature film, as his previous on-screen appearances include various short films and the 2016 TV miniseries, The Time Traveling Bong. However, he has performed extensively on the stage throughout his career.

Greg Vrotsos (George Nassar)

Greg Vrotsos appears in the film as George Nassar, Albert DeSalvo’s cellmate who is instrumental in the alleged killer’s confession.

Though he has appeared in movies like Empire State and Horrible Bosses 2 throughout his career, Vrotsos has predominantly been a TV actor, having major roles on shows like Orange is the New Black, the 2017 Twin Peaks revival series, and Mayans M.C., to name only a few.

Morgan Spector (James McLaughlin)

Morgan Spector takes on the role of James McLaughlin, Keira Knightley’s on-screen husband, appearing in some of the movie’s more intense scenes.

Throughout his career, Spector has appeared on several notable TV shows, including Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Boardwalk Empire, Orange is the New Black, and Homeland. More recently, he has landed major roles on David Simon’s 2020 miniseries, The Plot Against America, as well as The Gilded Age , in which he plays Boston Strangler co-star Carrie Coon’s on-screen husband.

Robert John Burke (Eddie Holland)

And then there is Robert John Burke, who portrays Boston Record American Managing Editor Eddie Holland, a figure who is initially hesitant to pursue the series of articles.

Known for his portrayal of Ed Tucker on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, as well as his turn as Mickey Gavin on Rescue Me, Burke has been a prolific TV actor throughout his career, also landing roles on shows like Oz, Gossip Girl, Person of Interest, and countless others. His previous film work includes BlacKkKlansman, Tombstone, RoboCop 3 (he took on the role of the titular cyborg crimefighter), and most recently, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

This is just the main portion of the Boston Strangler cast. You can see these actors and everyone else by watching the true crime thriller with a Hulu subscription .