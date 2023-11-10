Taylor Swift May Have Gone Viral For Performing The Eras Tour In A Downpour, But She Shared Why She Decided To Reschedule Argentina Show This Time

When it comes to Taylor Swift and her events , she almost never cancels them. Even when there is a torrential downpour, she'll still go on stage and play for the Swifties. Earlier this summer, she even went viral for performing through an intense rain storm. However, she's had to reschedule the second night of the Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina because of "truly chaotic" weather, and she released a statement explaining why she had to do this.

Taking to X, Swift retweeted DF Entertainment's announcement about tonight's show in Argentina. Noting that she does "love a rain show," the conditions are too dangerous to take the stage. She posted:

I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in… https://t.co/kibxWUwIiwNovember 10, 2023 See more

The statement Swift retweeted explained that the show would be rescheduled for Sunday, November 12 at the same time tonight's concert would have been. They also explained that all tickets for this show would be valid on Sunday. So, the Swifties will still get to see the Eras Tour live , and they won’t have to wait long for it.

You know the weather has to be extremely bad for Swift to reschedule a show. She's well known for playing rain or shine, and over the course of her career she's only canceled and postponed shows in 2011 when she got bronchitis and was advised not to perform, per MTV .

Through rain and illness, Taylor Swift has proven that she will perform unless it’s truly unsafe to do so. Earlier this year, she played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and got absolutely drenched. The next night, she took the stage again in the venue, and when her piano malfunctioned during the surprise songs section, she said (via People ):

Literally, it was like a water park under the stage. You have no idea.

Following that concert, videos of Swift, her band and her dancers performing went viral. Even though it was a literal torrential downpour, the show went on and the fans loved it. You can see the intense rain in this viral TikTok from Maryell that has over 9 million views:

That was bad, and it was truly incredible that Swift still performed through it. That means for her to postpone her first show of this tour, the conditions in Argentina must be truly horrendous. According to The Weather Channel , thunderstorms are predicted for the next several hours with winds that could range from 25 to 40 kilometers per hour, 25-50 millimeters of rain is also expected.

Luckily, the show was only delayed a couple of days, and Swifties will get to see her epic set, the stage dive , the orange door descend and so much more very soon. Originally, Swift was set to play three shows on Nov. 9, 10 and 11. Now, she’ll play her last concerts on Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12. After that, she’ll make her way to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to play two shows on Nov. 18 and 19.

So, the Eras Tour is really just facing a very minor setback, and Swift and her team made this decision to ensure that everyone stays safe.

As Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.