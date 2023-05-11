Bhad Bhabie Says She Just Wanted $3 Million Dollars When She Joined OnlyFans: ‘Then It just Kept Going And Going’

Bhad Bhabie made headlines when she joined OnlyFans a couple of years ago right after turning 18. The newish content platform earned her a slew of moolah, and now the 20-year-old star is opening up about how her earnings have exceeded her wildest expectations.

In a wide-ranging interview, Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregoli) spoke out about her experience on Dr. Phil as the “Cash Me Ousside” girl, which ended with her attending a harrowing teen reform center, but also eventually led her to a career in music. However, she told Emily Ratajowski on the High Low (opens in new tab) podcast that she was actually “broke” before she decided to join OF at 18.

I was actually broke as fuck before I started OnlyFans. I barely had shit. My mom was in control of my money so she was doing whatever she wanted to do and I had a $500 limit on my card.

That wasn't agreeable to the star, so when she was approaching the age of 18 she started looking at alternate options to turn her "Cash Me Ousside" fame into a career.

Bhad Bhabie Had One Request For Her Manager When She Joined OF

Bregoli has had some ups and downs with her mother, whom she called a “narcissist” in the interview before also noted she’s rather not put her mom on blast. While she’s been making money since her teen years, she alleged her mother had control over it, noting that was one of the major factors when it came to deciding to join a subscription platform known for its risqué content. She said she was tired of being broke, and really just wanted a $3 million nest egg, which is what she told her manager:

I’d seen the light at the end of the tunnel, it was crazy. I remember being on the phone with my manager, ‘Just get me $3 million dollars put away in an account and then $100,000 every month and I’ll be good.’ I’ll do this, I don’t care.

She was an overnight sensation on the platform, noting it only took her “three hours” to hit the monetary milestone she wanted and set her up for life.

Well, here you go, here’s that $3 million that you wanted in three hours, have it. Then it just kept going and going and going. And I was just like, ‘shit!’ It doesn’t go like that for everybody. I’ve had people come to me and they’re like, ‘Oh, I’m just gonna do it like you do it’ It’s really situational. I was kept covered for so long, right? With how they were making me dress and shit and I was young. It’s creepy but at the same time… 18 is 18.

So, how much has she made and what's she doing with that money?

How Much Has Danielle Bregoli Made On OnlyFans?

The former child star admitted to Ratajkowski she did not find joining OF at 18 to be “a billion percent OK,” mirror comments she made in the past about how some of the men who follow her should probably be “in jail. ” Still, she doesn’t really seem to regret her decision.

Bhad Bhabie broke records in her first six hours on OnlyFans. It’s still making her a slew of money. After netting what she alleges are millions in that short window, in April of last year she dropped receipts revealing she’d made over $50 million by that point, marking her as in the top .01% of all earners on OF. While she doesn’t specifically state how much more she’s made in the last year, we do know the rapper charges $23.99 a month for content, though she notes there are women on the platform who show a lot more than she does.

Still, people keep flocking to her page. She bought a large home in Florida with the OF money , and she told EmRata that she lately has put the money to use by purchasing “American made” cars.

I love cars. Like I have $2 million dollars worth of cars. I have a Trackhawk. I have a Redeye Charger, Jailbreak Edition. I just bought a new 2023 Range Rover. I just bought a Durango Hellcat and then I have a Ferrari 458.

Danielle Bregoli has shown off her newfound wealth on social media, including her cars and home, and with the money still coming in, she'll doubtless have a larger car collection in the future. Let's hope she's keeping that $3 million in the bank she requested from her manager before she embarked on this journey, though, as one never knows what the future holds.