Bhad Bhabie Delivered OnlyFans Receipts To Haters Thinking She Lied About How Many Millions She's Made

When Bhad Bhabie first announced that she joined OnlyFans , it was reported that she broke records. Apparently, many were so eager to see the then 18-year-old on the platform that they subscribed in droves to the point that the rapper/Dr. Phil alumna claimed that she could retire off the money she made . Now, days after she purchased an expensive house , she has the receipts for any haters who claimed that she lied about the millions she’s made to date.

Many on OnlyFans, like 90 Day Fiancé ’s fart jar girl , claim that they’ve made millions on the platform. Few, however, publish the receipts that prove it like Bhad Bhabie did on her Instagram page . For anyone who might’ve doubted that the girl who popularized the phrase “catch me outside, how 'bout that” had such a lucrative side hustle, check out the statements that showcase her millions in earnings below:

A post shared by Bhabie (@bhadbhabie) A photo posted by on

To say that’s a staggering amount from OnlyFans would be an understatement. The rapper’s in the top .01% of OnlyFans creators, and her profile has made over $50 million in earnings since launching. That’s more than some prominent acts get in a record deal, so I’m sure there might even be some celebrities (and probably even more reality stars) wondering if they should join up.

Bhad Bhabie’s success story is impressive, to say the least. Her stunning popularity on OnlyFans is thanks in part to an infamous appearance on Dr. Phil back in 2016. The segment, titled "I Want to Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried to Frame Me for a Crime" introduced Bhad Bhabie, then known by her given name Danielle Bregoli. As the audience laughed and critiqued her behavior toward her mother, Bregoli responded with, “Catch me outside, how 'bout that,” and the moment went viral.

Danielle Bregoli later spun that success into a music career in the rap industry and has done songs with artists like Kodak Black, Ty Dolla Sign, and more. OnlyFans is just the latest success in Bhad Bhabie’s career and one that many might not expect, given where things started out for her.

In either case, she may have shut down the haters who claimed that she wasn't making the money that she claimed, though one has to wonder how much higher her earnings will go from here after this massive reveal. Will the earnings numbers encourage even more people to see if the price ($23.99 monthly) is worth more than a subscription to Netflix, or maybe convince others subscribing that she’s doing fine without their money? We can only wait and see.