It Was A Big Day For Suits Fans Excited For More Streaming Content, But Lead Gina Torres Spent It Picketing

Suits has continued to dominate on Netflix this summer after the first eight seasons dropped on the streamer in May. The show has become popular again, and while a new spinoff or reboot may be far from the mind, at least for now, there is good news for those who want more from the universe to stream. That's because it's already spinoff Pearson is soon to head to streaming -- though actress Gina Torres can't celebrate in the usual way.

What’s Going On With Suits And Pearson Streaming?

Although Suits is continuing crush on Netflix's Top 10, rival streamer Peacock has its own plan to get in on the fandom. All nine seasons of Suits are streaming on Peacock, but now it will be joined by the short-lived spin-off Pearson. The series stars Gina Torres as her “powerhouse attorney” character, Jessica Pearson, reprising the role from the parent series. Jessica leaves her NYC law firm for the “down-and-dirty politics” of Chicago. It only aired for 10 episodes in 2019, but its still new content from the franchise, and it stars one of the show's most popular characters.

Even despite Suits streaming on Peacock and well before it dropped on Netflix, the series has been crushing on its streaming competitor. However, this could be a way to bring fans back to Peacock -- particularly those looking for more episodes after their initial binge. With Pearson streaming exclusively on the NBCUniversal platform, it’s not a bad idea. Alongside Torres, the series also stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, and Isabel Arraiza.

How Gina Torres Spent The Day After The Pearson Announcement

In the past, actors and actresses have frequently celebrated a show heading to a streaming service; regardless, Torres spent her day doing something much different. She took to her Instagram to share some stories from her day spent on the picket lines. With the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors can’t promote any of their work on social media, past or present.

That means she hasn’t been able to talk about how well Suits has been doing or tell her followers to watch Pearson on Peacock. Though I'm still loving her vibes, here.

Instead, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actress took to her Stories to update fans on what she’s been up to. Between taking leisurely drives and picketing at Fox Studios, where Lone Star is filmed, Torres has been keeping busy.

She isn’t the only one from Suits that has been joining her fellow actors in striking. Gabriel Macht previously used Suits for a message about the strike, quoting his character Harvey Specter. Even though Torres can’t say much about the series, she's still very much tying into the industry during this time, which makes sense given many involved with Suits aren't happy about the residuals they've previously earned.

Many writers and actors have been taking to the picket lines or social media to speak out about it. Many haven’t been able to promote their new projects or past projects, so it's not just Torres who had a slightly different sort of day after the news dropped. Luckily, Suits and spin-off Pearson are streaming with a Peacock subscription, so fans can get the most out of the franchise and maybe hope for more in the future.