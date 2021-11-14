Big Mouth: What To Watch If You Like The Netflix Adult Comedy

Big Mouth has just come back for a fifth season - you heard me right, fifth. The iconic adult animated series on Netflix , which has been around since 2017, has returned with more stories about teens trying to come to terms with who they are, and who they’re becoming, alongside the infamous Hormone Monsters.

But, even with the comedy's return, I, for one, binged through those episodes so quickly that I’m looking for other shows like Big Mouth now to scratch that same itch. Luckily, there are plenty of great options out there, both animated and live-action, that fans can enjoy just as much (if not more) than the acclaimed series. Here are some awesome TV series that are streaming right now, that I believe you, as a Big Mouth fan, would enjoy.

South Park (HBO Max)

You want to talk about the ultimate adult animated comedy? Check out South Park. This iconic series follows the journey of elementary school friends Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Cartman, as they encounter strange people, the confusing world, weird adults, and many other ridiculous moments.

There’s a reason why South Park has gone on for so long, with 24 seasons. While the Big Mouth kids are all aged up and talking about puberty, these young ones have been stuck in the fourth grade for years, and yet, the constant tribulations that they go through never seem to get old. From hilarious political side-gigs for characters, to some truly disturbing situations, South Park is hilarious and has plenty of mature comedy for anyone to enjoy.

Stream South Park on HBO Max.

Pen15 (Hulu)

In this Hulu original series , Pen15, tells the comedic story of what middle school is like, through the eyes of two 7th grade girls dealing with the awkwardness of growing up and becoming a teenager.

Pen15 is exactly what I think Big Mouth would be if it was a live-action show. The two stars (who also write and co-created the series), Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, are both in their thirties and perfectly capture the everyday trauma of what it’s like to be an insecure tween girl, slumping their shoulders and rolling their eyes. What really makes this show hilarious is that while they are clearly older, every kid around them is actually middle-school age , making their awkwardness even better. You just have to give it a shot if you like Big Mouth.

Stream Pen15 on Hulu.

Rick And Morty (HBO Max)

Next up is Rick and Morty, the Dan Harmon-created animated series starring everyone’s favorite grandpa and grandson duo. In this popular show, the titular characters travel through the space and time as partners, getting into intergalactic fights, meeting strange creatures, and learning more about each other along the way, often while diving right into life-threatening situations.

I feel like for fans of Big Mouth, this show is one of the better ones you could watch. The humor reminds me a lot of Big Mouth because there are so many bizarre moments, but at the same time, these weird storylines and funny instances often turn into very carefully curated storylines that plenty of fans theorize about. I mean, that Season 5 finale alone is enough to spawn several articles about what might be next for the show. If you haven’t watched Rick and Morty yet, give it a shot.

Stream Rick and Morty on HBO Max.

Freaks And Geeks (Paramount+)

I will never forgive NBC for cancelling Freaks and Geeks after only one season. Set in the early 1980s, it follows the normal, hilarious, unfair life of teenage outcasts, showing their tribulations and their traumas through hilarious moments and touching ones, as well.

Freaks and Geeks didn’t succeed as much when it first aired, but has since become a cult classic TV series. For fans of Big Mouth, this show has plenty of laugh-out-loud moments that will make you snort whatever drink you’re having, while pulling at your heartstrings the next minute. Judd Apatow, now a legendary comedy director, created Freaks and Geeks, and stars like Seth Rogen , Linda Cardellini, Jason Segal and more starred in this short-lived series. It’s only one season, but well worth the watch.

Stream Freaks and Geeks on Paramount+.

Bob’s Burgers (Hulu)

Fox has another animated TV hit with Bob’s Burgers. This show chronicles the lives of the Belcher family, who all work at their family-owned burger shop (aptly named, Bob’s Burgers), and follows not only the kids with their own issues at school and in life, but the relationship between parents, Bob and Linda.

Bob’s Burgers is honestly amazing . I’ve loved it since Season 1 (it's on Season 12 now) and it's only grown in popularity. From some of its wacky songs, to its heartwarming moments, there’s always something to love about it. And, if you’re a fan of Big Mouth, one character in particular will remind you of the awkwardness that those teens go through - that’s right, I’m talking about the hilariously funny, yet weirdo, young teen, Tina.

Stream Bob’s Burgers on Hulu.

Sex Education (Netflix)

The popular Netflix original series, Sex Education, tells the story of Otis, a socially awkward teen whose mother is a sex therapist. When his classmates learn about his mother’s occupation, they begin coming to him for sex advice - even though he’s never had sex himself.

I mean, from the name alone I feel like Big Mouth fans would like this show. However, what really makes Sex Education such a great dramedy is that while it is hilarious, it also has true moments of education. They take a look at sex through an open-minded perspective and talk about how sexuality is on a spectrum, how we all like different things, how it’s okay to not want sex - it’s truly a great way to find laughs while also educating yourself on sexuality, romance, and even teenage life. The Sex Education cast is brilliant, and the stories are heartfelt and hysterical.

Stream Sex Education on Netflix.

The Boondocks (HBO Max)

In this animated series, The Boondocks follows the Freemans, a black family who end up settling in the fictional, friendly - and mostly white - neighborhood of Woodcrest, in the suburbs of where they originally grew up.

While the show ran its course for four seasons, I’ve always had a special place in my heart for The Boondocks. Not only is its satire and comedy funny and it has plenty of moments that will have you holding your side from laughing so much, it’s not afraid to dig deep into real-life issues. Big Mouth, as funny as it is, focuses on the shame some people feel about talking about sexuality and embraces it. The Boondocks looks at issues such as stereotypes, social classes, the mixing of cultures and so much more, creating not only a funny show, but a meaningful one as well.

Stream The Boondocks on HBO Max.

Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Up next we have Never Have I Ever. Created by Mindy Kaling, this coming of age comedy documents the life of Devi Vishwakumar, who has recently lost her father, and wants to erase the mistakes of her freshman year of high school by losing her virginity and upping her social status.

For fans of Big Mouth, this show also shows how weird it can be to grow up in modern times, from the demands of social media, to sexting, to friendships and everything in-between, with a wonderfully talented Never Have I Ever cast . This series is also partially based on Mindy Kaling’s life growing up outside of Boston, while Big Mouth is inspired by creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s lives in New York.

Stream Never Have I Ever on Netflix.

Futurama (Hulu)

After Matt Groening created the family-oriented The Simpsons, he went on to create the more mature cartoon, Futurama. In this series, we follow a pizza delivery boy named Fry, who is accidentally frozen and wakes up 999 years in the future.

Futurama is hilarious in every way. What I think fans of Big Mouth will enjoy is the relationships that Fry builds between the new people he meets in the future. While a part of him still wants to return to his old world, the other part - one that only grows over time - wants to stay with this new family that he has made. It’s all about the loving connections people form with one another, mixed in with some futuristic hijinks and hilarious moments.

Stream Futurama on Hulu.

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia (Hulu)

Lastly, we have It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. This long-lasting sitcom shows the lives of the “gang,” otherwise known as sibling duo Dennis and Dee, their friends Charlie and Mac, and their “father,” Frank. Together, we watch their daily lives in the city of brotherly love, and the messed up situations they get themselves into.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is perfect for fans of Big Mouth if you like raunchy comedy. Seriously. I don’t personally believe there is another live-action sitcom that is as raunchy as some of the moments in this one. With It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 coming out soon, and three more already ordered, this is the longest running live-action comedy in history. And honestly, it’s well-deserved. It’s so funny.

Stream It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Hulu.