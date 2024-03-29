Billie Eilish Just Dropped Some Pointed Comments A Lot Of Fans Think Were Directed At Taylor Swift

After Billie Eilish swept awards season with “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie, the singer is making waves once again, but for a different reason. She is not one to shy away from speaking out about something she is passionate about, including clapping back at trolls who criticize her style choice and her passion for sustainability. Now, after dropping comments about releasing music in a sustainable way, fans think she called out Taylor Swift.

Eilish and her mother, Maggie Baird, spoke to Billboard about pushing for sustainability in both her music career and the overall music industry. When it was brought up that Eilish’s Happier Than Ever comes in eight different vinyl variants but are all environmentally friendly, the Grammy and Oscar winner explained one of her frustrations about how other artists choose to sell their records, saying:

We live in this day and age where, for some reason, it’s very important to some artists to make all sorts of different vinyl and packaging … which ups the sales and ups the numbers and gets them more money and gets them more…

Going into detail about her frustration, Eilish noted that some of the biggest artists are do this, saying:

I can’t even express to you how wasteful it is. It is right in front of our faces and people are just getting away with it left and right, and I find it really frustrating as somebody who really goes out of my way to be sustainable and do the best that I can and try to involve everybody in my team in being sustainable — and then it’s some of the biggest artists in the world making f–king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more.

After reading these comments, fans couldn’t help but notice that it might just be a dig at Taylor Swift, who is known for releasing multiple vinyl variants for her albums that include exclusive bonus tracks. Takecarehours on X (formerly known as Twitter) saw the connection immediately:

she clocked taylor so bad i’m crying

Due to people thinking that Billie Eilish is talking about Swift, some fans are warning her against the Swifties. Fans of Swift are a force to be reckoned with, and not just because they cause earthquake-like activity at concerts. Britneyxcyrus on X knows better than to mess with the Swifties, and she hopes Eilish knows too:

Oh Billie spill but I hope she’s ready for the swifties 😭

Even though many people believe it’s Taylor Swift that Eilish is talking about, others are pointing out that Olivia Rodrigo has done the same thing. Her new album GUTS and the recently released GUTS (spilled) have several different vinyl variants, which grfieldsts shared:

Olivia (guts) had like 7 variants. Be serious 😭😭😭💀

It’s not uncommon for artists to release different variants of their albums to boost sales, even Billie Eilish does it. It seems like she’s more frustrated about them not choosing sustainable ways to release all these variants. However, it's hard not to see why many think she's directly referring to Swift.

Meanwhile, Eilish’s comments come ahead of Swift’s upcoming project, The Tortured Poet’s Department, which has multiple vinyl variants. Each variant has a different bonus track, which will only lead fans to buy more. It’s unknown if Eilish will clarify her comments, but as this situation develops, we'll be sure to keep you posted.