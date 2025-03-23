It's Unclear If Taylor Swift And Blake Lively Feud Rumors Hold Any Water, But It Does Sound Like Other Celebs Are Circling Like Sharks: 'They Are Being So Obvious'

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship has been well noted. Through the years, that bond has yielded cute social media shoutouts, sweet birthday tributes and even an adorable Eras Tour moment featuring Lively’s children. But lately, there's been speculation that their bond might not be as unbreakable as it once seemed. This may just just public perception, but it's been reported that in addition to a fracture in the BBFs' relationship, other celebs are hoping to spend more time with Swift.

Allegedly, since Blake Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint against Justin Baldoni, her friendship with T-Swizzle has been rocky. The ongoing legal battle in question pertains to Baldoni's alleged actions on the set of the 2024 film It Ends With Us. Lively was a producer and co-lead on the film, while Baldoni co-starred and directed. (The aforementioned Grammy winner also leant one of her songs to.) Since the initial complaint, Baldoni and Lively has also filed lawsuits against each other.

Taylor Swift’s name has been mentioned in the lawsuit, and she was reportedly confused about that. Radar Online now reports that as Swift's longtime friend navigates the legal proceedings, other celebs have reportedly been clamoring to hang out with her, and it's supposedly been intense:

Everyone has heard about this issue with Taylor and Blake, so there is a sense of the squad circling the wagons.

The "You Belong with Me" performer has famously always had a lot of celeb friends including Selena Gomez, the Haim sisters, and Sabrina Carpenter. She also has a reputation for being very loyal, and ride or die when it comes to supporting people she cares about. While these latest claims should be taken lightly, the notion of more celebs wanting to get closer to her isn't all that far-fetched. And, if the reports are true and she is spending less time with Blake Lively, the singer would theoretically have more time on her hands to expand her social circle. The source also said:

All of Taylor's friends have been reaching out to make plans, it's just a matter of whether she accepts or not. They're sending flowers by the dozens.Taylor's gotten jewelry, clothes for her cats, all sorts of stuff clearly aimed at earning her favor and jumping into Blake's spot... they're being so obvious.

It is important to note that Taylor Swift has always spent time with friends outside of the Another Simple Favor star. She’s been seen having dinner with Greta Gerwig, partying with Gigi Hadid and Zoë Kravitz, and making a lot of time for Sophie Turner. Swift has seemingly made it a priority to sustain her reputation as a “girl’s girl” so, if she is spending more time with others at the moment, this doesn’t differ from her typical behavior. It’s possible people are simply paying more attention to the company Swift keeps, considering the high profile nature of the Baldoni/Lively situation and the public opinion it has attracted.

Also, there may actually be no drama here. Taylor Swift has had a number of public feuds that have led to her own public image being impacted. She's been candid about the emotional weight this has had on her and how it was damaging to her mental health. It would make sense that she wouldn’t want to entrench herself in a far-spanning legal battle, even if one of her best friends was at the center. Even if the two haven’t been seen publicly, some insiders have alleged that Swift is supporting her friend in private.

We truly don’t know what happens behind closed doors but, if there truly is a strain between these friends, I’m rooting for them to work things out. In the meantime, all we can do is wait to see how the legal situation unfolds and whether there's further indication of the state of the Swift/Lively friendship.