Billie Eilish Gushes About James Cameron For Their Mystery 3D Project, And My Excitement Is Reaching Titanic Levels

While we wait for the Avatar sequel, Fire and Ash, to be released on the 2025 movie schedule , I’m excited for an unrelated project that James Cameron is currently working on. The famed filmmaker is collaborating with Billie Eilish on a mysterious 3D project, and the Barbie singer just got into what it’s been like working with him for the first time. As a fan of them both, I’m starting to really anticipate what they’re cooking up.

When Billie Eilish sat down with The Wall Street Journal , she was asked about the upcoming project. Here’s what she revealed:

Well, it’s been an insanely amazing, surreal experience working with James Cameron. I’m really excited for all of it, and I’m so excited for the fans to experience this 3D situation that we’re working on. It’s nothing I’ve ever done, and I haven’t seen anything really like it, and I’m just kind of blown away at every step of the process. He spends the entire show [gestures framing hands] in front of every single, like all of the screens, and he just never quits. He never yawns, and he’s so respectful of what I want.

For some background, back in July, while Billie Eilish was on stage for one of her four arena shows in Manchester, England, she announced to a sea of her fans that there were “more cameras than usual” because the show was part of “something very, very special” with the filmmaker that’s “going to be in 3D.” She then told the crowd they were “part of a thing” together before revealing Cameron was also in the audience. Check out her comments below:

If I were to guess, it sounds like Billie Eilish is working on a 3D experience of her Hit Me Hard And Soft tour for theater-goers to enjoy at some point. The 23-year-old singer has cultivated original and unique projects for her fans before, from the Disney+ concert experience she released in 2021 for her prior album to holding listening parties for Hit Me Hard And Soft last year, before Taylor Swift did so for The Life Of A Showgirl earlier this month.

I find it rather amazing that Eilish, who directs many of her own music videos, is getting the chance to work with one of the best directors of our time, and on something that she thinks is like “nothing” she’s ever done. I do wonder if it will simply be her tour filmed for 3D by James Cameron, or if there’s a lot more to it that we don’t know about yet. Considering how cutting-edge Eilish and Cameron can be, I don’t doubt there’s something groundbreaking about what they are working on.

Eilish has been touring Hit Me Hard And Soft for over a year now, and she has ten shows left to play in what will amount to 106 shows. I’m so happy there will be a place for fans to relive or experience it for the first time. Now, we just have to wait for the project to be officially announced.