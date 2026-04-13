Fans Can't Get Over How Justin Trudeau And Katy Perry Are Aging Backwards In Coachella Pics

The celebs were out and about this weekend at Coachella, showing off their best festival fashion as they checked out headliners Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber. Katy Perry was amongst the revelers, as well as her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The couple has been linked since last July, and love sure does look good on them, as fans couldn’t get over how they appear to be aging backward.

Katy Perry went viral this weekend for her sassy response to Justin Bieber pulling out a laptop and scrolling YouTube videos for a portion of his Coachella headlining debut on Saturday. Fans loved seeing Justin Trudeau accompany Perry to the music festival just months after he took her to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. The dress code for this weekend event was decidedly less formal, as one fan posted pics from both events and noted on X (Twitter):

Get a man who can take you to the World's Economic Forum and Coachella.

So I pose the following question to all the Coachella fans out there: Which was more confusingly delightful to see — Will Ferrell’s cameo during Sabrina Carpenter’s set Friday night, or Justin Trudeau dressed down in jeans, a white tee and backward baseball cap?

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As the pics from Katy Perry’s Instagram post circulated, fans just couldn’t get over how youthful the 41-year-old singer and the 54-year-old politician look.

The conversation exploded on Reddit after someone shared a tweet saying the couple look like they could be in their 20s, with @whitesthorse responding:

The concept of going from being the prime minister of a country to dressing like a frat boy at Coachella eating noodles on a curb..

The ex-PM definitely earned some cool points for the way he balanced his red cup on his knee in one pic as he and Katy Perry paused for a snack, with Redditor Hithaeglir writing:

Keeping that cup on top of knee like it belongs there. And eating noodles at the same time. Cool.

Many people were just surprised to find out their ages — particularly 54-year-old Trudeau, as comments included:

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Honestly they’re aging like they paused time – Worth_Shopping_3264

– Worth_Shopping_3264 54?!?!?!?!!? In what world?!?!?!?!?!?! What the actual fuck?????? I'm 31 and look older than him – hosiki

– hosiki Holy shit what’s his secret? She looks great for her age too. – Mysterious_Dot2090

– Mysterious_Dot2090 How are [they] both hot wtf – SummertimeThrowaway2

– SummertimeThrowaway2 He looks younger than me and he’s almost 10 years older – DropoutDreamer

– DropoutDreamer I mean, he’s also gotten 20 years younger since leaving office. Being the leader of a country ages the fuck out of you regardless of your skincare routine – Alcebiad3s

– Alcebiad3s I had to google their age and holy cow! – TheLostUnicorn90

– TheLostUnicorn90 Wait he’s 54? – Accomplished-Pen-394

Hey, I’m not saying that one shouldn’t take the time for important things like the World Economic Forum, but Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau make a compelling case for getting out and having some fun as well.

Katy Perry has shared a few posts of her and her beau together over the past couple of weeks, with Justin Trudeau’s son even giving his approval of the relationship. From the looks of their Coachella pics, they’re certainly keeping each other happy and young.