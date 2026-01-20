David Beckham Was Asked About Son Brooklyn’s Viral Comments (And It Was Awkward)

Family drama is a fairly common thing for people to have to deal with, but when that family drama includes the rich and famous, things can get even more heated. Such is the case in the Beckham family right now as Brookyln Beckham, the son of power couple David and Victoria Beckham, has spilled the tea against his family, and his parents are seemingly unsure how to respond.

What Brookyln Beckham Said About His Parents

The rift between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents has been rumored some time, as Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are frequently absent from family gatherings. The couple didn't show up at dad David Beckham's massive birthday party. In a multi-page post to his Instagram Stories, Brooklyn Beckham made it clear the rift is real and explains that he has no interest in reconciling with his parents, and accuses them of various attempts to split him from his wife, and even control the rights to his name. He ends the posts saying…

The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared.

There are certainly some interesting accusations in the post. It was remarked upon at the time that Brooklyn Beckham got married that Peltz did not wear a dress designed by Victoria Beckham, which observers thought odd. Brooklyn claims in the post that his mother was designing a dress at one point, but cancelled the plans “at the eleventh hour.”

Brooklyn claims that he and his wife renewed their vows last year, only three years after getting married, because their actual wedding did not go as planned, including a dance between Brooklyn and his mother that had been planned to be with his new wife, which the son calls “inappropriate.”

David Beckham’s Response To His Son’s Allegations

Brooklyn accuses his parents of caring more about media perception than anything else. When the media asked David Beckham for comment, it wasn’t much of a media moment, as the former soccer star simply gave Sky News the cold shoulder, with no response whatever.

David Beckham is in Davos - Sky's @pkelso took the chance to ask about his son's recent Instagram post.Brooklyn Peltz Beckham broke his silence about his estrangement from his parents, saying he does not want to reconcile with his family.https://t.co/MYS7eu1QHb pic.twitter.com/AN8W8qaM7gJanuary 20, 2026

Whether or not Brooklyn’s claims are accurate, it’s not exactly a shock that David Beckham didn’t want to talk about the situation right now. While various statements have been made about the now officially confirmed rift in the family, the principal people involved have not spoken publicly about the situation. It’s unlikely David Beckham wants to dive into what would likely be a lengthy discussion right now.

With Brooklyn’s very public comments, there will almost certainly be some sort of official response at some point. There is certainly another side to this story.