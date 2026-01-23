'If They Ever Did Break Up...' Why Brooklyn Beckham's Prenup Allegedly Concerns David And Victoria Beckham

The family drama that’s been happening between David and Victoria Beckham and their son Brooklyn has become one of the most viral celebrity stories of a young 2026, with a family feud that feels on par with Prince Harry’s estrangement from the royal family. After the Beckhams’ oldest son launched a social media attack against his parents, an alleged insider has spoken out about why they are concerned about Brooklyn Beckham’s prenuptial agreement with wife Nicola Peltz.

Simmering tensions between the retired soccer star, Posh Spice and their son boiled over this week, when Brooklyn Beckham posted several Instagram Stories confirming the rift and sharing why he chose to cut ties with his parents. While David Beckham awkwardly refused to give his take on the family drama, a source for The Sun says he and Victoria are worried about what will happen if Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz ever end their marriage. The insider said:

The fear is that he has been completely absorbed into the Peltzes and has become ­alienated from everyone else. If they ever did break up, Brooklyn would be completely ostracised and without much cash to show for it.

According to the source, Brooklyn Beckham signed a pretty rigid prenuptial agreement ahead of their 2022 wedding that — if they were to split — would entitle him to 50% of whatever he and Nicole Peltz make as a brand but none of her family’s estimated $1.6 billion fortune. (The Beckhams, by comparison, have a net worth of $673 million, Page Six reports.)

Victoria and David Beckham believe the prenup puts Brooklyn in a vulnerable position with his in-laws, according to the source, who said:

It’s as if he’s being held captive or something, because heartbreakingly, that’s what it feels like for them. His future is completely in the hands of the Peltzes.

According to Brooklyn Beckham’s statement, he feels it’s his parents — not his wife and her family — who are trying to gain power over his life. He wrote:

I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.

Brooklyn Beckham went on to give examples of his parents trying to “ruin” his relationship, including Victoria allegedly deciding “in the eleventh hour” not to make Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress and hijacking his and his wife’s first dance at their reception to dance “very inappropriately on me.”

His Instagram Stories post concluded:

The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life. I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.

Brooklyn Beckham’s post definitely explains why he and his parents didn’t spend Christmas together, and possibly also other milestones they’ve celebrated apart in recent years, including Victoria’s 50th birthday bash and Brooklyn and Nicola’s vow renewal.

Now that Brooklyn has spoken out, we’ll have to wait to see if David and Victoria address the Beckham family feud publicly.