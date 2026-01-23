Brooklyn Beckham’s Wedding DJ Says Victoria’s Dance Wasn’t Even The Most 'Awkward' Part

As drama continues to swirl amidst the Beckham family feud, one big point of contention seems to be Victoria Beckham’s behavior at Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s 2022 wedding. After the 26-year-old accused his mother of dancing “very inappropriately,” the DJ from the wedding has come forward with his firsthand account of what happened, and apparently the Spice Girl’s dance moves weren’t even the “most awkward” part.

DJ Fat Tony spoke with the British morning show This Morning about what has transpired between Victoria and David Beckham and their oldest son. Brooklyn Beckham blasted his parents on Instagram Stories this week for allegedly trying to ruin his relationship with Nicola Peltz, among other accusations. While Posh Spice’s supposedly inappropriate dance moves have become meme fodder, the DJ explained why another event from the wedding weekend was even more uncomfortable. He explained:

It wasn’t a one-day wedding. It was a three-day wedding. I did the welcome party, then I did the wedding, and then I did a brunch on Sunday, which was the most awkward part of it all, because everything that had gone on on the actual wedding night was discussed among the guests the next morning.

Oof, that does sound bad. Brooklyn Beckham said Victoria “hijacked my first dance with my wife,” and apparently that and any other offensive behavior that ensued was rehashed at the next morning’s meal. (Extra champagne in my mimosa, please!)

While DJ Fat Tony agreed Victoria Beckham’s alleged actions were inappropriate, he said it was more the situation that made it so, rather than her actual dancing. He clarified:

There was no slut-dropping, there was no black PVC catsuit, there was no Spice Girl action. … Why I said it was inappropriate, as well, was because at the time, it was the timing.

So how did it all play out? The DJ provided his recollection of the first dance situation, and it doesn’t sound like Latin Music icon Marc Anthony did the newlyweds any favors. As DJ Fat Tony said:

Marc Anthony was performing on stage. He then called Brooklyn on stage. Brooklyn went onto the stage, where everyone was expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance. Then Marc Anthony asks ‘the most beautifulest woman in the room’ to come to the stage. And then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage.’

Yikes, I feel like Marc Anthony and Victoria Beckham should both know that the first rule of wedding etiquette is to not upstage the bride. (It’s why we don’t wear white to other people’s weddings.) This left both the bride and groom “devastated,” the DJ said, continuing:

Of course at that point, Brooklyn’s, like, suddenly, literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife. Then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out. Brooklyn’s stuck there on stage, and Marc Anthony's going, ‘Put your hands on your mother’s hips.’ It's Latin, you know, it’s a Latin thing. The whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.

It really does sound like such a cringe situation. This first-person account from the wedding DJ validates Brooklyn Beckham’s social media rant, in which he said:

My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.

The rift between the Beckhams feels a lot like Prince Harry’s situation, in that he is estranged from his father and brother due, at least in part, to tensions with his wife. However, where Harry has expressed hope in reconciling someday, Brooklyn Beckham said he is not looking to repair the relationship.

David Beckham has yet to speak publicly about the feud, but a reported insider suggested that he and Victoria are concerned about Brooklyn’s prenuptial agreement with Nicola Peltz and think he has made himself financially vulnerable in the case that they would break up.

It’s interesting to hear another wedding attendee’s account of what happened at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding, and I’m curious to see if this will prompt anyone else to speak out.