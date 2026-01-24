Would David And Victoria Beckham Reconcile With Son Brooklyn Amid Family Drama? Insiders Weigh In

David and Victoria Beckham remain estranged from their oldest son, Brooklyn. On social media, Brooklyn (26) accused his parents of controlling him and sharing negative thoughts about his wife, Nicola Peltz (31). As of this writing, neither Victoria (51) nor David (50) have spoken in depth about the situation publicly. With the supposed damage that’s been done, there’s still a question as to whether a reconciliation would be possible at this point. Insiders are now commenting on the Beckhams' willingness to mend fences with their boy.

Per a new update, Victoria and David Beckham were not pleased with the posts Brooklyn shared to his Instagram stories earlier this month. Despite that, a source also tells People in that same report that the Beckhams “love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything.” On top of that, the unnamed person claims that the two parents are willing to make up with their child. The source shared their reasoning:

They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute. They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola’s family is.

With that said, another source tells the aforementioned news outlet that, right now, “Brooklyn and Nicola do not speak with David or Victoria.” As a result, the family members “speak only through mediators.” Brooklyn also said in his own messages that he did not want to reconcile with his family. Nevertheless, per this insider, the heads of the Beckham brood are allegedly have an optimistic take on the situation:

David and Victoria believe time will heal this. They know over time that Brooklyn will come back. They can’t really do anything until then.

In his IG stories posts, Brooklyn Beckham claimed that his mother and father – along with other relatives – mistreated Nicola Peltz in the lead-up to their wedding. Brooklyn also said his parents attempted to “ruin” his relationship with his wife. Additionally, Beckham accused mother Victoria of overstepping her boundaries when it came to his and Peltz’s first dance at their wedding by dancing with him inappropriately. (The wedding DJ recently spoke on the “awkward” nature of that massive event.) Additionally, Brooklyn also called out the Beckhams for maintaining a marketable and pristine image in the public eye by using various methods.

Although the Beckhams haven’t publicly shared any grievances with Nicola Peltz, as of this writing, sources allege that certain aspects of her relationship with Brooklyn have the parents worried. Insiders recently claimed that Brooklyn’s prenuptial agreement concerned David and Victoria because given the way it’s apparently situated, it could put him in a vulnerable spot financially.

This ongoing family drama – which TV personality Billy Bush compared to Prince Harry’s estrangement with the British royal family – doesn’t seem to be cooling off right now. Considering what’s been said, it’s hard to say whether David and Victoria Beckham will mend fences with Brooklyn and Nicola in the aftermath. Those following this ongoing situation will just have to wait for further clarity and to see if Brooklyn decides to share additional thoughts.