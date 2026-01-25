Brooklyn Beckham Claimed His Parents Tried To Bribe Him Into Giving Up Rights To His Name, But What Really Happened?
Today in Beckham family feud news ...
There’s been a lot of talk over the past week about the situation between Victoria and David Beckham and their son, Brooklyn, in regards to their feud, which in many ways parallels Prince Harry’s estrangement from the royal family. The Spice Girl’s supposedly inappropriate dance at Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz’s wedding has possibly gotten the most attention, but it’s not the only accusation lobbed at the celebrity power couple. What’s the story behind allegations that the Beckhams tried to bribe Brooklyn into giving up the rights to his name?
In a series of scathing Instagram Stories posts shared on January 19, Brooklyn Beckham confirmed a rift in the family, saying David and Victoria care only about their public personas — “Brand Beckham comes first” — and that their “love” was contingent on social media posts. He also made the following claim regarding his name, writing:
No details have been released regarding the alleged bribe or what David and Victoria Beckham were specifically asking him to sign. However, the Intellectual Property Office records reportedly show that Victoria has owned not just Brooklyn’s name, but also those of her other children — Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 — since she filed for the trademarks in December 2016.
With Brooklyn Beckham and his brothers being over 18, they could have requested that their mom transfer the rights over to them. According to a source for The Times (UK):
All four trademarks are reportedly set to expire in December 2026. Brooklyn Beckham didn’t make it clear in his social media post what the current status of the trademark ownership was, but it’s a big deal if he would want to use his name to secure brand deals. The trademark covers a long list of products and services — leather goods, music, pens, shoes, makeup and more — that he would otherwise need his mother’s permission for.
While David Beckham awkwardly refused to comment on his son’s bombshell post, he did say in a general statement about the dangers of social media that, “Children are allowed to make mistakes. That’s how they learn.”
David and Victoria Beckham are reportedly worried that the prenuptial agreement Brooklyn (who also spent the holidays away from his folks) signed ahead of his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz makes him financially vulnerable in the case that they would break up. However, unlike Brooklyn, who said, “I do not want to reconcile with my family,” his parents allegedly, “would take him back in a minute,” according to an insider.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
It’s an emotional situation, to be sure, and we’ll have to see if more information comes to light regarding this trademark.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.