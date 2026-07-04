I Can't Get Over The Song Lyric Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Put On Their Wedding Favors

So many Taylor Swift songs have been blasted at weddings, and during the Eras Tour , many people “knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring” while the pop star literally sang “Love Story”. So, it tracks that when it came to Swift’s own wedding, she and Travis Kelce also used some of the “You Belong With Me” singer’s lyrics to celebrate. In fact, they picked an amazing (and kinda unexpected) lyric to put on their wedding favors that I’m obsessed with.

After the world found out that Swift and Kelce were “JUST&T MARRIED” on July 3, the A-list guests started posting about the experience. Singer Maren Morris uploaded some cute outfit pictures with fellow singer Kelsea Ballerini about the event that was held at Madison Square Garden , with the caption that gave a nod to Swift’s song, “Love Story.” Meanwhile, the final image in her photo dump reveals that the married couple decided to quote “Blank Space” on their wedding favors; take a look:

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As you can see, the newlyweds had custom napkins at their ceremony that had the date of their wedding, its location, a logo that features two Ts and two hearts, and a song lyric embroidered on them. That lyric is:

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So it’s gonna be forever…

That line is from Swift’s megahit from 1989, “Blank Space.” It’s a unique choice, considering that the song is not a love song, but rather a commentary on the public’s perception of the singer’s love life (as its great music video makes abundantly clear). I mean, the full line is “So it’s gonna be forever, or it’s gonna go down in flames.” However, when you take the line out of context, it’s actually perfect for a wedding.

Plus, there’s more meaning behind this choice too. Travis Kelce is on the record (via theschmo312 ) saying that “Blank Space” is one of his favorite Taylor Swift songs. He’s also a fan of “Shake It Off” (clearly he’s a 1989 guy), and he obviously loves “So High School” and “The Alchemy,” which are, you know, about him. However, it would seem "Blank Space" may be his top fave if these napkins tell us anything about this topic.

So, with all that considered, and thinking about the impact “Blank Space” had on pop culture and Swift’s career, it’s honestly such a great choice for a wedding favor.