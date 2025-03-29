I Can't Believe They Had To Soundproof One Of Queen Charlotte's Wigs For Bridgerton, But The Reason Behind It Makes Sense
Sorrows and prayers for the sound team.
If you’re refreshing 2025 Netflix release dates for updates on the Bridgerton Season 4 premiere, you might find your heart longing, but I did just read a hilarious story about filming the prior season that has me wanting to repeat the whole series all over again on my Netflix subscription. In honor of the Shondaland production company turning 20 years old, the show’s Season 2 & 3 hair and makeup designer, Erika Ökvist, told an amazing story about the time one of Queen Charlotte’s wigs had to be soundproofed.
Like many fans, one of my favorite parts of Bridgerton is seeing all the great Queen Charlotte moments, and her bombastic wigs have just gotten grander as the series has gone on. But apparently one wig led to a unique issue on set. I’m talking about the one in Season 3, Episode 4 with moving motorized swans circling a lake. Take a look:
It’s obviously gorgeous, and so, so extravagant. Here’s what Erika Ökvist told Entertainment Weekly about the wig before getting into the technical difficulties they had with it:
The amazing Queen Charlotte wig makes an appearance while she is watching a dance performance in the same episode where Penelope and Colin end up getting hot and heavy in a horse-drawn carriage. In order to construct the wig, the hair expert sourced a 3-D printed clockwork and placed four transparent swans on top to create the effect on her wig. It was battery-powered in non-battery times, but hey, sometimes a little time period cheating is worth it.
While this wig was actually more lightweight than a lot of Queen Charlotte’s wigs, it did pose an issue for production when Golda Rosheuvel put it on for the scene. As Ökvist continued:
How funny is that? As Ökvist also shared, they don’t put the wigs on Rosheuvel until she arrives on location because they are too tall to fit in a car. So, it wasn’t until they went to film the scene that the issue was found. And Ökvist was quite clever putting sponges in the wig to quiet those hair swans. I can imagine at the time it was quite frustrating and hilarious for the cast and crew. Here’s the wig up close:
While some fans might claim Bridgerton isn’t horny enough, it’s definitely got wigs upon wigs! While we imagine what other wild things will be on Queen Charlotte’s head next time, you can check out the first look for Season 4.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
I Knew Law And Order's Christopher Meloni And Mariska Hargitay Were Fan Favorites, But I'm Cracking Up At Comments From Applebee's And IHOP
I'm Excited For Severance Season 3, Here's What We Know So Far