A Lot Of Fans Aren't Happy About Bridgerton Season 4's First Look, And They Keep Making The Same Comment About Simone Ashley

Don’t get it twisted, dearest reader, the fans and I can’t wait for Bridgerton Season 4 . However, after seeing the first teaser for Benedict’s season, many are making the same annoyed comment about Simone Ashley and the lack of Kate in the senior season promo.

For some context, the first Sneak Peek for Season 4 is lovely and it features a bunch of the Bridgerton cast , including a bearded Jonathan Bailey – as you can see below:

Bridgerton Season 4 | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

However, while it’s been made clear on multiple occasions that Anthony Bridgerton would be coming back , there have been question marks surrounding if we’d see Kate. That worry and the lack of Simone Ahsley in this video made fans upset.

Fans Are Upset That Kate Wasn’t In Bridgerton’s Season 4 Promo

While Kate and Anthony are a swoon-worthy fan-favorite couple on Bridgerton, to many fans, they haven’t gotten the pomp and circumstance they deserve. So, when Simone Ashley wasn’t featured in the Season 4 promo, they sounded off, with many making the point that was exclaimed by @BerylStapleton :

Where’s Kate?!?!

That sentiment was reiterated by @fortyonewitch who posted about the lack of both Daphne and Kate in the teaser. While I had assumed Anthony’s sister wouldn’t be back, I too was shocked that we didn't see the Viscountess, and I also would have used this many question marks to make my point:

now where tf is daphne, simon and kate like bring my favorites back???!??

Many GIFs and memes were used too as fans pondered Ashley's absence in this promo. For example, @whoiskniza posted:

WHERE IS SIMONE ASHLEY https://t.co/cdTQzHz0RN pic.twitter.com/CNWrCTJuErFebruary 15, 2025

Another fan saw the video and used a GIF of an audience member turning away to express their concern. @katethani pointed out that Kate wasn’t featured in both the Season 3 date announcement and the Season 4 sneak peek, which made them pause:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

bridgerton season 3 announcement video including everyone in the cast EXCEPT simone ashley. bridgerton season 4 teaser video including everyone in the cast EXCEPT simone ashley pic.twitter.com/kJ1DnFzEe0February 14, 2025

Overall, the vibe matches @hulme_steph’s post, as they wrote:

Looking for Viscountess Kate Bridgerton

Thankfully, while Simone Ashley wasn’t in the video, it has been confirmed that she’s coming back to play Kate Bridgerton.

Have No Fear, Simone Ashley Will Be Returning To Play Kate In Season 4 Of Bridgerton

While I’m also a bit peeved that Simone Ashley wasn’t featured in Season 4’s first look, it was confirmed that she’ll be back. Netflix made that news clear around the same time the teaser dropped, writing:

Thankfully, some familiar faces will be on hand as Benedict and Sophie navigate their intrigue-filled affair — among the announcements came confirmation that Season 2’s leading lady Simone Ashley, who plays Anthony Bridgerton’s beloved wife Kate Sharma, will return for another season.

Understandably, the first look we got at Season 4 focused heavily on Benedict and Sophie since they will be the diamonds of our season when the excellent Netflix series returns. However, it also featured looks at Penelope, Eloise, Anthony, Colin and the majority of the Bridgerton family. So, yeah, it was a bit jarring when Kate wasn’t there.