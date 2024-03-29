See Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Have Another Costume Mishap While Admitting One Time She 100% Spilled Coffee All Over Her Regency Dress On Set

Even Lady Whistledown has a wardrobe malfunction every once in a while, and Nicola Coughlan was not afraid to admit it. In fact, the actress was so animated while explaining a coffee spill that happened while filming Bridgerton that she had a real-life costume mishap, and her reaction was priceless.

Between Season 3 of Bridgerton swiftly approaching its premiere on the 2024 TV schedule and Nicola Coughlan’s Big Mood being available to stream , the actress has been on a roll doing press for both shows. The two worlds collided with a silly little real-life mishap as she was promoting her new comedy with British Vogue when she recalled a costume accident that happened on the set of the regency drama, take a look:

As you can see (and hear) in the video, the Penelope actress explained the time she spilled coffee on her dress during Bridgerton, recalling that she thought she could pour her beverage into the cup she brought from home. However, things were going poorly on set, and before she could finish her story her actual clothes ripped.

But, have no fear, Coughlan handled the situation with grace and humor, as you can see in the way she spoke to the camera:

I was on set for Bridgerton, and I was in this maid costume, with this really pretty powder blue. I had my Keep Cup with a full coffee in it, and I thought, ‘I’m sure I could do this one-handed.’ [I] went to put the lid on and [her outfit rips]. I’ve just had a costume mishap! Did you hear that?

The actress got a good laugh out of the moment before swiftly moving on to the next question, and I love that for her. Like a real Diamond of the Season, she acknowledged what happened, laughed it off and gracefully moved forward.

I bet we’re going to get more of that energy in Season 3 of Bridgerton. While Penelope is a wallflower and pretty quiet, she also writes with an attitude as Lady Whistledown and she’s always been charming and quick-witted with her friends. Clearly, she’s stepping into her own as the co-lead of the Bridgerton cast , and finding her voice outside the quill this season, and I hope she embraces the same lovely confidence and charm Nicola had in this video.

As the new season of Bridgerton approaches, I bet we’ll get to hear more fun stories like this one from Nicola Coughlan as she and Luke Newton get ready to lead Season 3 as Colin and Penelope.

It also seems highly likely that we’ll get more unforgettable fashion moments from her, like the gorgeous strappy fit she was wearing during this interview. Along with that look, which sadly ripped, she's been killing the fashion game, just take her her slaying the red carpet in a gorgeous black gown that featured a massive gold headpiece as a prime example.

Overall, I think it’s safe to assume that more iconic looks are coming. And obviously, if a wardrobe malfunction happens, our girl will handle it like a pro.