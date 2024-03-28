How To Watch Big Mood Online And Stream Comedy Starring Nicola Coughlan And Lydia West Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Big Mood Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, March 28 at 10pm GMT Free Stream: Channel 4 (UK) International Streams: TUBI (US, CA) | Stan (AU) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Big Mood: Synopsis

Nicola Coughlan, star of the award-winning Derry Girls, delivers big laughs alongside the BAFTA-nominated Lydia West (It’s a Sin) as two 30-something best friends living their most chaotic lives in East London. Created and written by Camilla Whitehill, Big Mood giddily charts the bonds of female friendship and the highs and lows of entering your thirties, and our guide below explains how to watch Big Mood online now and stream all 6 episodes for free.

Directed by Rebecca Asher, whose extensive list of TV credits includes Arrested Development, Dead to Me, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Big Mood introduces us to Maggie (Coughlan) and Eddie (West), two co-dependent pals whose friendship is put under renewed strain by Maggie’s mental health struggles.

Eddie is stoic and reliable, though managing a rat-infested dive she inherited from her Dad and frustrated by toxic relationships. Maggie, meanwhile, is a little less predictable: a larger-than-life playwright whose career is flatlining and thinks she can find happiness by, say, sleeping with her old history teacher. As Eddie explains of their unique dynamic, “I fix problems and you…have them.”

Channel 4’s Laura Riseam has praised the series as “painfully funny” and “an authentic portrayal of the passionate, reckless, and surreal tales of close friendship threatened by an all-consuming mental illness.” As both girls deal with encroaching adulthood, shifting priorities, and Maggie’s bipolar disorder returning – at her surprise Love, Actually birthday party, no less – will the strength of their special kinship survive intact?

Raucous, relatable, and delightfully real, follow our guide below for how to watch Big Mood online and stream every single episode absolutely free.

Watch Big Mood online in the UK for free

(Image credit: Channel 4)

You can watch Big Mood online from Thursday, March 28 in the UK. On cable, satellite, or live online, two episodes will air back-to-back each week from 10pm GMT (BST from March 31). But, if you’re in the mood for a binge, then all 6 episodes will be available to stream immediately on Channel 4’s on-demand service, completely FREE.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Big Mood? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Big Mood online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Big Mood just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

How to watch Big Mood online free in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Aussie’s after some brutally funny, binge-worthy TV, look no further. Thanks to Stan, you can watch Big Mood online from Friday, March 29. Not only can you watch the series in line with its UK release, but new subscribers won’t have to pay a thing thanks to its 30 day free trial offer. After the trial period ends, Stan plans start from AU$12 a month.

How to watch Big Mood online in the US

While no exact release date has been given, US viewers will be able to watch Big Mood online through Tubi sometime in April 2024. Tubi is a free, ad-supported platform, available through your web browser or the on-demand streaming app.

How to watch Big Mood online in Canada

Canadian fans of Nicola Coughlan and Lydia West can watch Big Mood online with ad-supported streaming platform Tubi, too. There’s no exact release date, but we know the series will be available a little bit later than in the UK, with episodes due to be available sometime in April.

Big Mood Trailer

Big Mood Cast

Nicola Coughlan as Maggie

Lydia West as Eddie

Joanna Page as herself

Eamon Farren as Klent

Luke Fetherston as Ryan

Sally Phillips as Dr. Burrows

Niamh Cusack

Kate Fleetwood

Rob Gilbert

Rebecca Lowman

Ukweli Roach

Amalia Vitale

Olu Adaeze

Max Bennett

What is the Big Mood release date? Big Mood will begin airing on Channel 4 from Thursday, March 28 at 10pm GMT with weekly double bills for its six episode run.

What else has Big Mood's Nicola Coughlan been in? Nicola Coughlan, who plays Maggie in Big Mood, has a relatively small showreel so far, though that's not to say she isn't hugely successful, not when you consider she has both Derry Girls and Bridgerton under her belt so far – and the upcoming Bridgerton Season 3 will see her take centre stage as Penelope Featherington in the Netflix original alongside Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton. That's not forgetting her cameo in Barbie as Diplomat Barbie, and her upcoming guest starring credit in Doctor Who's 2024 Christmas Special, alongside Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.