Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan And Simone Ashley Slayed The Red Carpet This Weekend, And We’re Sitting Here Waiting For Season 3

It feels like it's been a lifetime since the most recent season of Bridgerton was released for Netflix subscribers, and it probably feels even longer for any viewers who devoured it in one sitting. Fans are still waiting for the much-anticipated third season of the romantic drama series. However, that hasn’t stopped the stars from rocking looks that have all of the glamor and the swoon-worthiness on their onscreen ensembles. Series stars Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley recently slayed on the red carpet, adding fuel to my excitement for the upcoming season.

Both actresses were recently invited to the fashion event Vogue World: London, where they looked absolutely stunning. Simone Ashley went for a sleek look, and rocked a pearly mesh halter gown from Tamara Ralph Couture. The gown is the perfect combination of sexy and class and lets Ashley’s inner beauty shine while exuding being pure glam. Nicola Coughlan went for a bolder, more theatrical look. She wore a Harris Reed corseted off-the-shoulder black gown, but the real star of the show was her massive headpiece that haloed her sleek hairstyle. You can see both of these spectacular fashion moments courtesy of CinemaBlend's own Instagram post below:

These looks are so different and even contrast each other with the black and white. Some might say the fits even align with the stars' characters. The Kate Bridgerton actress' classic and sleek white dress is something I think her character would adore. While it appears understated at first, when you look at the gown more, the uniqueness really stands out, bringing originality to the mesh-dress trend. The Penelope Featherington portrayer's darker and bolder maximalist chic almost channels her alter ego, who often goes for a more extravagant gown than others on the show.

All of the glamor makes me miss the series even more. It’s been over a year since Season 2, and fans likely just dying to know what will happen to the beloved characters during the upcoming season. Thankfully, Nicola Coughlan's Penelope and Simone Ashley's Kate are returning for Season 3 of the Netflix hit, which is centered around Penelope’s romance with Colin Bridgerton. Their budding relationship has been a secondary plot throughout the series, and I’m excited to see these characters finally get the chance to take center stage.

There is currently no set release date for Season 3 but, in the meantime, fans can take pleasure in seeing their favorite stars rocking high-fashion looks on the red carpet. While I'm loving these iconic dresses, I can’t help but miss the period drama outfits they rock on the show. Maybe art will imitate life, and we'll see some of their personal styles influence their characters.

You can check out Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley on the first two seasons of Bridgerton, which are streaming now. Fans of the show should also read up on what else to watch if they loved the romantic Netflix series.