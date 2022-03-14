Bridgerton Season 2: 6 Things To Remember Ahead Of The Show's Second Season Premiere

Hear ye, Hear ye! The second season of Bridgerton will soon be upon us, and will surely deliver the epitome of scandal and so much more as we follow the next great love story in Shondaland. With more than a year long wait, the huge Netflix hit will be back on March 25, 2022, and and Lady Whistledown will return to narrate even more craziness involving our favorite society family.

However, with so much having happened in the Season 1 ending , there’s a lot you need to remember before we all sit on our couches and watch the next chapter of these characters' lives. So, if you’re looking for a bit of a refresher, here are six things that you should remember before Bridgerton Season 2 comes on Netflix.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Season 2 Will Follow A New Love Story

With all the craziness that happens on Bridgerton, it might be hard to remember that this family is huge and there are so many other stories to tell. Which is why it’s important to remember that Bridgerton Season 2 will be following a completely different love story this time around, specifically between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.

As you can probably tell from the full Bridgerton Season 2 trailer , these two spend quite a lot of time together and will surely have a fun story lined up for this season. I’m eager to see how their love story unfolds.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anthony Has Basically Given Up On Love

While Anthony Bridgerton is the focus of this new love story, there is one issue - Anthony, at this point, has basically given up on the idea of love. If you can recall, his big love interest in Season 1 was Siena, the opera singer that we first meet in, uh, quite the sexy scene . However, as the show progressed, their love fizzles out because she is not from high society and Anthony can't get past his sense of duty, because he's supposed to marry someone from a higher station.

At this point in the series, after she ends things with him, Anthony is pretty despondent and determined to simply find an appropriate woman to marry - which is what makes this love story between him and Kate that much more appealing to watch from the very beginning.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Colin Bridgerton Left Home For A Tour Of The World

Colin Bridgerton was literally one of the sweetest people in Bridgerton Season 1, but unfortunately, I don’t know if we’ll be seeing a lot of him in Season 2. After his scandal with Marina and how she attempted to use his kindness in order to trick him into marrying (and being a father to her unborn baby), Colin decides to travel the world.

His first stop is Greece, but who knows where he’s going to go next. A part of me is still wondering about one of Season 1’s biggest questions - will Penelope, who’d been in love with Colin for ages, ever get the chance to be with him? I think we just might have to wait a little longer for that answer.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Eloise Is Still Trying To Figure Out Who Lady Whistledown Is - And So Is Queen Charlotte

Eloise Bridgerton is a smart girl, that is for sure. Refusing to become what society wants her to be and needing to forge her own path in life, she could be an investigative journalist if she wanted, considering she is still on the hunt to find out exactly who Lady Whistledown is in Bridgerton Season 2.

Which is ironic, because her best friend, Penelope, secretly is Lady Whistledown.

But, Eloise isn’t the only person looking for the true identity of Lady Whistledown - so is Queen Charlotte, who knows just how impactful Lady Whistledown’s words are. I think this season, we just might get the exposé of a lifetime.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Duke, Simon, Will Not Be Around

Regé-Jean Page's Duke was the breakout character of Bridgerton Season 1, turning Page into a full-fledged star, so much so that he’s been in the race to become the next James Bond. However, it’s important to remember that Simon, the Duke of Hastings, will not be around in Season 2.

While this isn’t that big of a surprise, considering how much work the actor has been getting, he will surely be missed, as his and Daphne’s love story was truly iconic in many ways and helped the show become the sensation it is. There’s hope he might return , but for now, make sure to be prepared for zero Duke sightings.

(Image credit: Netflix)

However, Simon And Daphne Did Have A Child

But, even if the Duke isn’t going to be around in Season 2 of Bridgerton, that doesn’t mean that Daphne won’t. Since she is a big part of the show, it’s essential that Daphne returns to her family with the Duke away. As seen in the trailer for Season 2, it seems as if she is trying to help Anthony along in trying to find his true love, instead of going with whatever their mother wants for him.

Something else important to remember is that at the end of Bridgerton Season 1, Daphne and Simon did end up having a child, despite Simon’s issues with starting a family, as mentioned earlier on in the series. In the trailer, we see a couple shots of the child, so even if Simon isn’t around, there’s no denying that his wife and baby will be there.

The actress who portrays Daphne, Phoebe Dynevor, recently revealed in an Entertainment Weekly interview that her character is going to be a lot looser this time around, as she has experienced both being a wife and a mother in such a short time period, and has better confidence within herself now.

Who says you need guys to have fun? That’s not the case for Daphne. I’m sure that no matter what happens in Season 2 with Anthony and his love story, she will be the supporting sister she always has been.

What are you excited for the most about Bridgerton Season 2? Are you prepared for the scandals that are bound to occur? It’s only a matter of time - might as well re-watch the show on Netflix before Season 2 comes out, just to remember everything!