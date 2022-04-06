Bridgerton Season 3 Is Bringing Back Kate And Anthony, Here's What The Stars Want To See Happen
By Lauren Vanderveen published
More closets and bee stings, anyone?
Some spoilers ahead for Bridgerton’s second season!
Bridgerton fans, rejoice! The Regency-era drama isn't going to lose either of its Season 2 leads moving ahead into Season 3, in a nice change of pace. Regé-Jean Page’s exit as the Duke of Hastings after Season 1 left many fans in shock, and also meant Page turning down a lot of money from Netflix. Plus, there's an executive BTS change forthcoming and another star bowed out of Season 2 for a different show altogether. But have no fear, dear reader, because both Kate and Anthony will be returning for Season 3 – and the stars who play them already know what they want to see happen.
The recently-dropped second season focuses heavily on the very messy romantic entanglement between Kathani “Kate” Sharma (Simone Ashley) and Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). Even though there were far fewer sex scenes in Season 2 compared to Season 1, there was a lot more sexual tension that was only resolved in the finale. Ashley, who was previously known for her stint on Sex Education, told the THR that she’s looking forward to delving into her character’s newfound rank in the third season, saying,
I say, hear, hear! We need Anthony’s wedding vision of Viscountess Kate realized in flashback, at the very least. Not to mention, it would be nice to see how all of Kate and Anthony’s best courtship moments from Season 2 compare to their actual married life. According to Jonathan Bailey, this will indeed be explored in the next iteration of Bridgerton. He said:
Kate and Anthony being a “slow burn” is a bit of an understatement. It’s one of the reasons why some loved Season 2 of Bridgerton more than even the original season. Hopefully, the couple's inclusion in Season 3 also means that more of their obsessively sexy one-liners can be expected in the future.
So far as we know, though, the third season of Bridgerton should follow the trajectory set down by its predecessors, with each year focusing on the next Julia Quinn novel and, consequently, the next sibling in line for love. Which means we’re trading the Capital R for Rake for Benedict “Struggling Artist” Bridgerton... which may or may not be as messy as Daphne and Anthony's seasons. Catch up on the Regency-era series streaming now as part of the 2022 Netflix TV schedule!
Freelance writer. Favs: film history, reality TV, astronomy, French fries.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.