How Bridgerton Season 3 Quietly Set Up A Future LGBTQ+ Romance

Spoilers for Season 3 of Bridgerton and the book When He Was Wicked are ahead! If you aren’t caught up, you can stream the series with a Netflix subscription and get the book on Amazon, at a bookstore, or at the library.

When Bridgerton finally dropped part two of Season 3 on the 2024 TV schedule , not only did it give us the lovely story of Colin and Penelope, but it also finally implemented LGBTQ+ storylines. Of course, in the season, we saw Benedict exploring his sexuality with a woman and a man. However, the seemingly bigger moment came at the very end of the season when we were introduced to Michaela Stirling because it has quietly set up an LGBTQ+ romance for Francesca Bridgerton.

So, with that in mind, let's discuss Francesca's story in the books, the change that was made for the show, and what it means for LGBTQ+ representation in Bridgerton.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Happens In Francesca’s Book

In Francesca’s book, When He Was Wicked, she quickly becomes friends with Michael Stirling. Michael fell hard and fast after meeting her right before she married John. They all spend time together, and a friendship develops while the Bridgerton is married to John.

Then, suddenly, two years into marriage, John dies. Francesca becomes a widow, and sadly has a miscarriage not long after her husband passes away. Meanwhile, Michael inherits John’s estate, takes over his title, and leaves for India.

After that, the book flashes forward four years, and as Francesca looks for a husband, she ends up reuniting with Michael, and of course, they fall in love.

Now, in the book-to-screen adaptation of this Bridgerton sibling’s story, it appears that this storyline will be followed. However, instead of her falling for a man, she’ll fall for John’s cousin Michaela, a woman, introducing a major LGBTQ+ romance into the show.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How Season 3 Of Bridgerton Ended, And How It Set Up An LGBTQ+ Story

At the end of Bridgerton Season 3, we are introduced to Michaela Stirling, John Stirling’s cousin. Immediately, there seems to be a spark between her and Francesca, and fans of the book quickly picked up on that, noting that she is likely the equivalent of Michael in the books.

While it seems like Bridgerton Season 4 will follow Benedict , we’ve learned that the show does work to set up future romances through side plots. It’s possible that we could see Francesca’s friendship with Michaela flourish in the lead-up to her own season. However, we’ve seen Bridgerton deviate from book order with Colin and Penelope’s story , so it could bump up Hannah Dodd’s character’s romance.

All things considered though, Francesca’s story spans six years between the time she marries John to the time she really falls for Michael in the books. So, I think we’re in for a lovely slow-burn romance between Francesca and Michaela that could span across seasons.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Bridgerton’s Showrunner Explains Why They Gender-Swapped Michael For Michaela

While speaking with Teen Vogue , showrunner Jess Brownell broke down why Francesca’s story felt like the right one when it came to changing the relationship from book to screen to be an LGBTQ+ romance. She said:

Her book is very much about [Francesca] feeling different, and not really knowing why. In the book, I think it has a lot to do with her just being an introvert, but as a queer woman, a lot of my queer experience, and I think a lot of my friends’ [experiences have] been about that sense of feeling different, and navigating what that means.

She noted that she’d been pitching this change since Season 1, and that she got author Julia Quinn’s blessing when they decided to make it.

She went on to say that they looked back at history to find stories of queer joy that align with Francesca’s tale. Noting that the character will get a happy ending, the showrunner said:

There's also a lot of research and thought historically about the choice of changing Michael to Michaela. I think it was important for me in planning a queer story to think about how we might be able to tell a happily ever after and show queer joy, which we don't always get to see in period pieces. There are some good examples from history, without giving too much away, of women like Francesca, who are able to carve out happily ever afters.

Personally, I can’t wait to see Francesca’s story play out with Michaela! While there will 100% be tears involved when John passes away, I’m also thrilled that we’ll get to see her fall for another person as she moves forward with life. What makes it even better is we’ll finally get an LGBTQ+ storyline in the megahit Netflix show that fans have been asking for for a very long time.