The Outer Banks Cast Detailed Their Last Day On Set. Now I’m Emotional
"I didn't know I could cry that hard."
Minor spoilers for Season 5 of Outer Banks are ahead! You can stream the final season with a Netflix subscription.
The final season of Outer Banks has dropped on Netflix’s 2026 TV schedule, and I’m so emotional about it. However, that’s nothing new; I’ve been feeling that way since it was announced that Season 5 would be the last one. Although to make matters more moving, the cast told me all about their final day of filming and all the tears that were shed on a cold day in December.
Now, while filming OBX is not for the faint of heart, the cast has grown close and said they’ll miss each other dearly. So, when it came time to film their final scene on an airstrip, everyone made sure to show up, and it sounds like there weren’t many people with dry eyes on set, as Rafe actor Drew Starkey told me:
The scene he's referring to comes in Episode 8 right at the end, as the Pogues are escaping on an airplane. John B., Sarah, Pope, Kiara, Cleo, Rafe and more are featured in the sequence, and it involves some pretty intense action. So, overall, it was a great and very fitting note for Outer Banks to end on.
Anyway, right after Starkey said he was crying “quite a bit,” John B. actor Chase Stokes agreed by saying:
Man, it really was an emotional day for this crew, and I’m happy they got to spend it together! Most shows are not filmed in chronological order, and obviously not everyone is involved in every scene. So, their last day could have been something anticlimactic that didn’t include everyone.
However, it ended up being an epic scene that the entire cast of Pogues (and Rafe) was involved in. Speaking to that point, and the idea that they won’t all be in the same place again, Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope, said:
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While the cast was understandably ready for OBX to end, saying goodbye is not easy. That's especially true since they were really leaving the show for good this time, as Daviss concluded:
It sounds like that’s exactly what they did too. They filmed one epic stunt sequence all together. And even though they were working in December while it was cold, it was a good time, as Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara, summarized:
Well, that feels like the perfect way to wrap it up, and I’m emotional just thinking about it. As someone who has been P4L since Outer Banks premiered in 2020, this final season on the 2026 TV schedule has me feeling all kinds of ways, and these stories from the cast about their last day have me reaching for the tissues.
However, it’s also got me excited about this one final epic ride we get to go on with Season 5 of Outer Banks.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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