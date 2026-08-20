The Outer Banks Cast Detailed Their Last Day On Set. Now I’m Emotional

Minor spoilers for Season 5 of Outer Banks are ahead! You can stream the final season with a Netflix subscription .

The final season of Outer Banks has dropped on Netflix’s 2026 TV schedule , and I’m so emotional about it. However, that’s nothing new; I’ve been feeling that way since it was announced that Season 5 would be the last one. Although to make matters more moving, the cast told me all about their final day of filming and all the tears that were shed on a cold day in December.

Now, while filming OBX is not for the faint of heart , the cast has grown close and said they’ll miss each other dearly. So, when it came time to film their final scene on an airstrip, everyone made sure to show up, and it sounds like there weren’t many people with dry eyes on set, as Rafe actor Drew Starkey told me:

We filmed on an airstrip, so the whole cast was together. And the last day, you know, it was a lot of the core cast, and then we had a lot of our crew and our office come by, and so it was really most everyone that had been involved with the show over the past seven years, and it was incredibly emotional. It was really beautiful to see all the faces in front of the camera and behind the camera that made the show possible. And I don't know, I felt – I was quite overwhelmed. I was crying quite a bit.

The scene he's referring to comes in Episode 8 right at the end, as the Pogues are escaping on an airplane. John B., Sarah, Pope, Kiara, Cleo, Rafe and more are featured in the sequence, and it involves some pretty intense action. So, overall, it was a great and very fitting note for Outer Banks to end on.

Anyway, right after Starkey said he was crying “quite a bit,” John B. actor Chase Stokes agreed by saying:

I didn’t know I could cry that hard.

Man, it really was an emotional day for this crew, and I’m happy they got to spend it together! Most shows are not filmed in chronological order, and obviously not everyone is involved in every scene. So, their last day could have been something anticlimactic that didn’t include everyone.

However, it ended up being an epic scene that the entire cast of Pogues (and Rafe) was involved in. Speaking to that point, and the idea that they won’t all be in the same place again, Jonathan Daviss, who plays Pope, said:

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I think you kind of see everybody start to like go here and there, like different things set different people off. And then you see different people, and you realize this might be the last time you see certain people for however long, you know? Especially with our crew, because we go out to South Carolina every summer, and now we're not going to be doing that unless we decide to go. And even then, you know our crew go and they work on different projects.

While the cast was understandably ready for OBX to end , saying goodbye is not easy. That's especially true since they were really leaving the show for good this time, as Daviss concluded:

You don't know how long it might be before you see some of these people again. So just you got to take it all in.

It sounds like that’s exactly what they did too. They filmed one epic stunt sequence all together. And even though they were working in December while it was cold, it was a good time, as Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara, summarized:

Cold times, sad times. Good vibes.

Well, that feels like the perfect way to wrap it up, and I’m emotional just thinking about it. As someone who has been P4L since Outer Banks premiered in 2020, this final season on the 2026 TV schedule has me feeling all kinds of ways, and these stories from the cast about their last day have me reaching for the tissues.

However, it’s also got me excited about this one final epic ride we get to go on with Season 5 of Outer Banks.