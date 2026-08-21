Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Deserves A Round Of Applause For How It's Handled Kripke

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Stuart Fails To Save The Universe episode "Spoiler: Bert Gets Married." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

When I first learned John Ross Bowie's Barry Kripke was going to be in the main cast of Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, I was worried. The Big Bang Theory had a number of memorable minor characters during its run, and while Kripke was fun, he was definitely one that was best enjoyed in small doses. Fortunately, I love the spinoff, and I think Kripke is one of the main reasons why.

As the latest episode to hit the 2026 TV schedule showed Kripke corrupting a utopian society by introducing the ideas of possession and capitalism, I have to give the writers a round of applause for how they've fleshed out the character. As surprised as I was by the first trailer for the show, I'm even more surprised at how they pulled off this character transformation for the classic foil to Leonard and the gang on TBBT.

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Kripke Was A One-Note Villain On The Big Bang Theory, But Thrives On Stuart Fails To Save The Universe

Kripke appeared in twenty-five episodes of The Big Bang Theory and was generally seen as a cartoonish rival to Sheldon Cooper. Most jokes revolved around his rhotacism, or the speech impediment that led to him saying anything that has an "r" sound with a "w." He was also known to be a chauvinistic sex hound, which the staff also played on a bit.

John Ross Bowie's character was fine in The Big Bang Theory, but I wasn't sure how Stuart Fails To Save The Universe could elevate what felt like a one-note character. That was before I knew the show would include swearing and violence, and I shut up pretty quickly when Kripke ended up killing Raj in the first episode. As it turns out, the shift in themes allowed the spinoff to crank up Kripke's personality, and thus far, the writing team has done it in the best way possible.

Everything in the spinoff is an homage to the character in The Big Bang Theory, but maximized for comedic effect. I particularly like the reveal that Kripke is bisexual, something that The Big Bang Theory never touched on but perfectly plays into the character's personality. I also love just how cartoonishly evil he can be in a wilder show, and how the show has executed that thus far.

I Hope He Never Changes

So many shows push to see their characters change or develop over the course of their adventure. I don't think that needs to happen with Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, because the chaos that Kripke brings to the table is just so good.

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If Kripke were to become a fully trustworthy character on Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, it'd take away some of the magic that's made the show great thus far. Ultimately, I like the fact that he's mainly looking out for himself each week, and sometimes causing trouble whether it's intentional or not. That's a winning formula for this show, and one I hope the show sticks with as it goes on.

Stuart Fails To Save The Universe keeps chugging along on HBO Max with new episodes available on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Fortunately, we already have Season 2 confirmed, so here's hoping people are tuning in and ready for more adventures.