I'm Glad We Have A Vince McMahon Doc, But I Need One About Shane McMahon
Can Shane-O-Mac get some freaking love?
When the Vince McMahon docuseries came out in 2024, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription, it's safe to say I had mixed feelings. Granted, I definitely think Vince McMahon deserved a docuseries (though it came out amidst a pretty heinous lawsuit), but I also thought it could have been a lot more interesting.
After watching it again recently, I realized something. Sure, Vince has led a pretty interesting life, but his son, Shane McMahon, who speaks during the docuseries, seems WAY more fascinating. That's why I think we need a docuseries about Shane McMahon as well. So, here are just a few things that I would like to see in a hypothetical Shane-O-Mac docuseries.
I Would Love To Know Why Shane Wanted To Be A Hardcore Wrestler In Particular
What's interesting about the McMahon family is that all of them - Vince, Stephanie, Shane, and yes, even Linda - had roles both in and outside of the ring. Who could forget when Vince McMahon clashed with Stone Cold? Or what about Stephanie McMahon’s lengthy title run (though she rarely defended her title)? Hell, even Linda McMahon engaged in one of the most bizarre storylines ever when she was confined to a wheelchair while her husband had affairs right in front of her.
However, the only member of the family who felt like a legitimate wrestler was Shane McMahon, who had honest-to-God classic matches with the likes of Kurt Angle (the best to ever do it), The Big Show, Kane, and even his own father at WrestleMania 17. That said, Shane wasn’t just your typical wrestler. No, he was usually hardcore and even won the Hardcore title back in 2000.
My question is, why? Yes, it’s KIND of touched upon in the Vince docuseries, as it goes into how Shane was always trying to prove himself, but I want more depth into this. Like, why did Shane put himself through such pain when he could have just taken safer bumps and still gotten over with the fans? Why did he decide to be one of the toughest wrestlers that the WWE has ever produced? That’s what I want to know.
I'd Also Love To See His Role In Trying to Inherit The Family Business
Triple H is in charge of creative right now at WWE, and Nick Khan is the President. However, why isn’t the heir apparent, Shane McMahon, running things now at WWE? Yes, it always seemed like his sister, Stephanie, had more business acumen, but why didn’t Shane push to take over the family business? That’s something that I’ve always wondered as well.
Shane has discussed in the past, saying that he wanted to spend more time with his family, and he also hasn’t always had the best relationship with his father (He was even fired back in 2022 following an incident at the Royal Rumble), but I want to know more about this. You know, for a time, it looked like Shane was going to make the leap to AEW, and even though it never happened, it didn’t seem outside the realm of possibility, which you would NEVER suspect of Stephanie.
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I want to know more about Shane’s feelings about not being next in line. Does it really not bother him that he never took over the business? I think a docuseries could get to the heart of the matter.
In The End, Shane Seems A Lot More Interesting Than His Father
I think what makes Shane more interesting than Vince is that he’s more of an enigma. Like, I get Stephanie’s ambition and drive, and I understand Vince’s rigid feelings on the business, but I don’t understand Shane’s feelings.
We got to see how Vince treated Shane in the docuseries, but I don’t really know how Shane truly felt himself. It’s like, we see Shane from other people’s perspectives, but not from his own, and that’s why I feel like Shane deserves his own docuseries.
I think that would be much more interesting. Don’t you?
Rich is a Jersey boy, through and through. He graduated from Rutgers University (Go, R.U.!), and thinks the Garden State is the best state in the country. That said, he’ll take Chicago Deep Dish pizza over a New York slice any day of the week. Don’t hate. When he’s not watching his two kids, he’s usually working on a novel, watching vintage movies, or reading some obscure book.
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