Candace Cameron Bure Seemingly Trying To Bury The Hatchet With Her Fuller House Family, But Only Dave Coulier Is Biting

On Full House and Netflix’s revival, Fuller House, the Tanner family seems to be incredibly close and, historically, that's also been true when it comes to the cast. But lately, it's seemed that some of the stars haven't totally been on the same page. After Candace Cameron Bure made heavily criticzed statements about “traditional marriage” amid her move from Hallmark to rival GAF, co-star Jodie Sweetin seemed to take offense. While there have been rumors of a feud between them for months, Bure now appears to be trying to bury the hatchet. Yet it seems only colleague Dave Coulier who's truly being receptive.

Near the end of 2022, Jodie Sweetin spoke out about being an LGBTQ ally after Candace Cameron Bure shared her statement. While at the time, sources claimed they were beefing, neither actress has directly derided the other in public. In fact, they're set to reunite at ‘90s Con in Connecticut this September, where they'll meet up with Full House fans. Ahead of that meet-up, the former Hallmark star took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes images from the Fuller House set and said she’s “Missing this feeling, along with the laughs”:

The sweet and heartwarming photos included Dave Coulier, Scott Weinger, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber. However, only Coulier and Weinger replied, and both agreed that they miss those cast moments as well. But Coulier was particularly enthusiastic, saying that it “sounds like we need to do Fullest House!” While we can't speak to Candace Cameron Bure's exact relationships with Sweetin and Barber right now, it would at least appear that Coulier is still in her corner.

Dave Coulier hasn't directly addressed any alleged friction between his longtime co-stars. However, he has been candid about dealing with occasional cast squabbles in general, explaining that he usually serves as a neutral party or mediator. Coulier himself seems to have good relationships with his colleagues.

The comedian's latest comment about a hypothetical Fullest House is likely to get fans excited as well. It's an idea that's been discussed by the stars off and on, and some of them even have ideas for such a show. Jodie Sweetin shared an A+ idea for a new series, a la Golden Girls, which would see the "She-Wolf Pack" back together. Though that would mean she'd also be working with Candace Cameron Bure again.

One would hope that if there truly are issues amongst the ensemble, they'll be resolved. John Stamos was allegedly devastated that his Full House family wasn't on the same page. And surely hardcore fans may also be sad to think that the tight-knit group isn't as solid as it's always been.

Though Candace Cameron Bure's post hasn't received much love from co-stars as of this writing, it's possible that others could weigh in as time goes on. What'll be most interesting to see is how she and Jodie Sweetin interact when they meet up at '90s Con. One hopes that they'll share some tender moments while participating in the festivities. I'm sure such a development would delight their TV uncle, Dave Coulier, as well.

Right now, fans can watch their characters, DJ, Stephanie and Joey on Full House using a Max subscription and Fuller House with a Netflix subscription.