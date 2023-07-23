Months After Candace Cameron Bure And Jodie Sweetin’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Disagreement, Full House’s Dave Coulier Talks Handling Cast Squabbles

Without a doubt, one of the things that made Full House so successful back in the day — and contributed to its longevity — was the chemistry between the members of the Tanner family, and it’s been special to see how strong their relationships have remained over the decades. But sisters will be sisters, and just like we saw D.J. and Stephanie butt heads sometimes on the family-friendly sitcom, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin were in disagreement last year over the GAF actress’ comment about “traditional marriage.” Dave Coulier recently spoke about where he stands when members of his TV family don’t see eye to eye.

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin don’t require the intervention that D.J. and Stephanie did on show — when any combination of Bob Saget’s Danny, Dave Coulier ’s Joey and John Stamos’ Jesse would swoop in to help the girls find common ground. When it comes to real-world squabbles between the former cast members these days, Coulier told Yahoo! Entertainment that he’s “always been Switzerland.” He said:

Everybody kind of tells me, 'Oh, here's what she said.' But we're like a family, you know? We bicker, we argue, we call people out on their stuff. We have problems with each other, but at the end of the day, we love each other and we kind work through it. I mean, we've been through pickups, cancellations, births, deaths, marriages, divorces — the stuff that any family goes through.

It sounds like the comedian refuses to take sides when his friends argue, and that the family members are sticking together, even when they have disagreements with each other. Dave Coulier’s comments fall in line with what the Full and Fuller House actors have said in the past regarding any sibling rivalry.

When Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure reunited for 90s Con in March, Bure assured fans that the cast is “ family to the core ,” and no matter what’s going on, the love is always there between them. Dave Coulier, who played the girls’ honorary uncle Joey Gladstone on Full House, added that they go through things too, just as any family does.

While Uncle Joey seems to see the rumored beef between the actresses as a typical part of any family dynamic, Uncle Jesse might be having a tougher time with it. Following reports earlier this year that Candace Cameron Bure had unfollowed Jodie Sweetin on Instagram in the aftermath of Bure’s comment about LGBTQ+ representation in holiday movies, John Stamos was reportedly “devastated” that his “perfect” TV family had been turned upside-down.

Candace Cameron Bure, who left Hallmark for Great American Family in 2022, told the Wall Street Journal last November that she thought her new network — where she serves as the chief creative officer — would “keep traditional marriage at the core” of its holiday programming. Jodie Sweetin supported actors who spoke out against her TV sister, including JoJo Siwa and Holly Robinson Peete, and Bure reportedly took issue with the LGBTQ+ ally addressing her concerns publicly, rather than talking it out one-on-one.