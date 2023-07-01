Candace Cameron Bure And Jodie Sweetin Are Reuniting Months After 'Traditional Marriage' Disagreement Online, And You Can Thank Full House

For a while now it has seemed like Candace Cameron Bure hit a roadblock with some of her Full House co-stars due to her previous comments about “traditional marriage.” Specifically, the comments led to Jodie Sweetin speaking out about being an LGBTQ ally. The on-screen sisters seemed to have clashed over it, and Bure even discussed how casts tend to bicker like family. However, Bure and Sweetin will be reuniting soon, and it’s all thanks to the TGIF series.

Candace Cameron Bure took to her Instagram to share the news that she and much of her Full House cast, which includes Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Dave Coulier, and Scott Weinger, along with creator Jeff Franklin, will be appearing at ‘90s Con in Tampa, Florida this September. She seems more than excited to get the gang back together, and likely more importantly, the She-Wolf Gang as she worte:

I’m not screaming, you’re screaming— ya right! I’m totally SCREAMING!! 🙌🏼 It’s going to be a Full House in Tampa FL September 15, 16, & 17, and with all of you joining it will be even FULLER 😉

This isn’t the first time that Bure and Sweetin will reunite following their supposed clash. The two actually reunited back in March at ‘90s Con in Connecticut as well, along with Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber. While it may seem like the Full House family is falling apart, it’s clear that even in the midst of feuds, the Tanner family will never fully be broken, despite Bure and Sweetin’s reported falling out.

The whole ordeal with the two actresses seemed to have started after Bure reportedly unfollowed Sweetin on social media, following the Stephanie Tanner actress supporting JoJo Siwa after the Dance Moms alum clapped back at Bure for her traditional marriage comments. Since then, their relationship seemingly hasn’t been as close as it used to be, but with their recent reunion and with their upcoming one, it’s possible they’ve buried the hatchet, at least for now.

With the reunion in September, it’s unknown if any of their comments will be discussed or if they will mostly keep their focus on Full House and Fuller House. Full House still remains a staple sitcom, and Fuller House reignited the love many fans had for the Tanner family. Either way, seeing Bure and Sweetin together again after all that they’ve been through will be a sight to see, especially since they’ll be joined by some of their other Full House castmates.

‘90s Con Tampa will take place September 15-17, with other throwback casts like Boy Meets World, Halloweentown, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Saved by the Bell, and more. Fans can purchase tickets to the event on the ‘90s Con website. If you can’t go, Full House can always be streamed with a Max subscription and Fuller House with a Netflix subscription.