I'm Finally Caught Up On Emily In Paris Season 4, And I Have A Huge Problem With The Gabriel Love Triangle

Alright…I need to rant.

I have been a steadfast supporter of Emily in Paris since Season 1. The fourth season was released as part of the 2024 TV premiere schedule , and of course I was eager to see the continuation. People love to hate this show, but honestly, this is one of my comfort series in a world where I regularly watch some dark shows for content, so yeah, I enjoy my little American in Paris fantasy.

And, of course, Emily in Paris Season 4 gave us some of the regular drama we would expect from the Emily in Paris cast , but you want to know what I finally hit my limit at? This freaking Gabriel-Emily-whoever love triangle is because I have a massive problem with it. So today, in honor of the show getting renewed for a fifth season, let’s talk about why this love triangle needs to end.

We Waited THREE Seasons For Them To Get Together, All For It To Fall Apart In, Like, Three Episodes

Emily and Gabriel have always danced around each other for several seasons, ever since the first episode of Emily in Paris. They’ve slept together a few times, but they were never officially together. However, in Season 4 of Emily in Paris, they eventually do become a couple. Lily Collins even said in an interview with CinemaBlend that Emily is drawn to Gabriel since he was one of the first people to be kind to her in Paris.

But this relationship lasted all of four episodes.

We waited three and a half seasons for these two to become a couple basically, and finally, when we got together, they fell apart. I mean, come on.

What was all that build-up? I would have been fine if they had broken up, maybe at the end of the season, but after just a few episodes? Where’s the fun in that? The drama? It all felt so climactic, only for it to end.

I Understand Gabriel’s POV With Camille – But What He Did On The Ski Mountain Is Still Awful

Look, the big twist with Camille in Season 4 Part 1 was a big deal, and I knew it would impact Part 2 in a significant way, but the fact that Emily and Gabriel broke up in the first place because Camille was still lying about being pregnant after finding out she wasn’t is so ungodly aggravating.

I understand that it wasn’t the right time, but Gabriel literally left Emily on a mountain in the middle of France, alone to try and get herself down to chase after a woman that he knew was an experienced skier, all because he believed she was pregnant with his child. Yes, I understand why he did it, but I don’t know. I don’t think anyone should leave their girlfriend unattended on a cold mountain when they have no idea how to get down.

I don’t know; maybe I’m being dramatic, but I was on Emily’s side for this one.

Plus, Marcello Is Absolutely Perfect For Emily

Okay, maybe I’m a little biased because I just got back from a two-week vacation to Italy, but Italian men are actually some of the kindest (and most passionate) men out there. They genuinely care about so much in their lives, as well as the people around them – I would know I’m dating one.

This is why I genuinely believe Marcello is perfect for Emily when he’s introduced in Part 2. He’s sweet, kind, and handsome and is introducing her to a whole new part of Europe, one that she could expand on and find a new home. Plus, he’s in the fashion industry, which is perfect for a woman who literally works in a marketing firm regarding high-end products that often include fashion.

I get such good vibes from Marcello. Honestly, I haven’t enjoyed a character in Emily in Paris this much since I started to really believe that Sylvie is the actual star of the show , but I want to see so much more with him.

I Really Hope Emily AND Gabriel Find People Better Suited For Them In Season 5

In the Emily in Paris Season 4 finale, we see that Emily has accepted a temporary position in Rome for her company and is happily dating Marcello. Meanwhile, Gabriel asks Mindy where Emily is in Rome, indicating that he’s going to go after her.

Stop, please.

I’m so tired. I’m tired of this back-and-forth and this “will they, won’t they” stuff that’s going on with these two every season. I know what you’ll say, “There are so many shows where they have a ‘will-they-won’t-they’ relationship! Why don’t you like this?”

Because there’s no won’t. With the Friends cast , there was Rachel and Ross, but they had full seasons in which they would date other people. Piper and Alex from Orange is the New Black also had full seasons where they weren’t around each other and didn’t show interest in the other. It’s possible to make these kinds of relationships work, but they are just hammering these love triangles into my brain.

Honestly, I hope that Gabriel and Emily find love – but not with each other, at least not for this upcoming season. I want her to be happy with Marcello. Heck, I’d like Gabriel to find someone else for a change besides her and Camille. And maybe, if it’s meant to be, they’ll come back to each other in the end. But for the love of god, let these two breathe.