One Change Bridgerton Is Making In Season 4 All The Cheugy Fans Should Really Be Excited For

Over Bridgerton's first three seasons, there's been a lot of love and hate toward changes made in Netflix's adaptation of Julia Quinn's books, from casting choices to the order the stories are told. However, now that fan-favorite Benedict has been revealed as the focus for Bridgerton Season 4, people are getting excited for what's to come, especially with the announcement that Halo’s Yerin Ha will play his love interest, Sophie Baek . Along with all that, the romance will be switching up the seasons this year too, which is unexpected and exciting as the showrunner revealed an upcoming weather change we'll see in Benedict and Sophie's season.

One aspect of Bridgerton that captured audiences immediately was the set and costume design. From the stunning dresses to the sparkling ballrooms and sweeping country estates, people fell in love with Bridgerton’s maximalist cottage-core aesthetic . However, showrunner Jess Brownell made an exciting announcement in a recent interview with the LA Times , and to all my cheugy fans, our time has come:

I’ll tease this: You might be getting a different season from ‘Bridgerton.’ We always live in this perpetual spring in ‘Bridgerton,’ but we’re playing around with the idea of fall ... for the first time. Some of that is about story and some of it is, honestly, just for practical reasons because we’re shooting in the fall. It’s still going to be just as lush and colorful, but just more in those warm fall colors instead of the pastels. There will still be some pastels, so it won’t look like a totally different show. I’ll give you that.

I'm not sure how I feel about mixing bright pastels with warm fall colors, but I wouldn’t mind some orange and red. I am quite curious what our favorite British elites will wear. I’m expecting warmer fabrics, maybe some more layers, though I doubt they will adorn my favorite fall attire: jeans and a sweater.

Having only experienced the Ton in spring, as someone whose favorite season is when the air turns crisp, I’m quite excited. It’s time for the flowers and traumatic bee encounters to move over so cozy fall vibes can enter.

Autumn is an underrated season when it comes to romance, and I’m really hoping the writers take advantage of some of the more cliche aspects of fall. I want to see these characters go apple picking in the country. And if we’re getting steamy, let’s use that chill in the air to fog up a window, Titanic style. How about some snuggling up in front of a crackling fire? And sue me, I want the season to end with someone brushing a soft snowflake off another’s cheek.

As to who will be performing these cheugy fall trends, Bridgerton has set up a number of romantic storylines. However, the upcoming season will follow Benedict’s chance at love, so that's who I want to see doing all this.

As the books promise, Benedict's love interest Sophie works as a maid for the high society members of the Ton, but everything changes when she sneaks into a masquerade ball and meets the charming Bridgerton brother. It’s giving mystery and intrigue and a formal Halloween-like costume party. The more I talk about it, the more I need it right now.

There are always some side plots puttering along at the same time, and Season 3 initiated a number of other romantic pairings that are sure to progress in Season 4, including an LGBTQ+ storyline for Francesca . As someone who is constantly craving sapphic romance in the media, I was ecstatic to see this change to her story, and it looks like it will hold despite the backlash . So, here’s to hoping they accidentally fall atop each other into a pile of leaves!