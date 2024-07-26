What Is Cottagecore, And Why Are Bridgerton Fans So Into It?

Following Bridgerton's wildly successful third season that dominated the 2024 TV schedule , the wait for Season 4 of Bridgerton has begun. Now, while waiting a year or two for more romance and regency fashion feels unbearable, have no fear! There are plenty of ways to embrace the show in daily life through fashion and aesthetic choices, and it’s never been easier because cottagecore is in style.

Now, what is cottagecore, and what does it have to do with Bridgerton and its fashion ? Well, let’s break it all down!

What Is Cottagecore?

Before we get into why cottagecore is being connected to Bridgerton, let’s start by defining the style.

While the style has been around for a long time, back in 2020, it exploded. People loved the floral, gentle and flowy vibe. It’s a comforting and casual yet fancy style that many have embraced, and it’s remained relevant for years. Who What Wear defined cottagecore, explaining:

The vibes of this look can be visually represented by an idyllic idea of a chic person in the country wearing a puff-sleeve dress while taking a morning walk in their rose garden.

The mixture of chic and comfort is what makes me love this trend, and I imagine it’s why many come to it too. WWW went on to describe cottagecore as an aesthetic that “gives off an air of whimsical romanticism with a pinch of practicality needed for” living in a rural area.

In terms of what this means for fashion, we’re talking floral prints, pastels, delicate patterns, flowy cuts, corsets, puffy sleeves and fabrics like lace, which you can see in the pieces below:

Midi Corset Dress Boho Flowy Slit Lace Up Dresses for Women Going Out A Line Casual Sundress from Amazon for $53.99.

Cottage Core Floral Maxi Dress from Nordstrom for $200.

However, it's not all about the dresses, you can get tops and skirts that are very cottagecore too:

Miss Selfridge washed lace insert prairie maxi skirt in washed lilac from ASOS for $79.99.

Davina Ogilvie, the founder of custom drapery company Wovn Home, spoke to Architectural Digest about cottagecore as a design trend back in 2020, and explained that:

Aesthetically, it’s a nod to the traditional English countryside style, romantic and nostalgic.

I’m sure you’ve realized by now that this aesthetic is reminiscent of the regency romance that’s considered one of Netflix’s best shows , and let’s chat more about why.

Why Are Bridgerton Fans So Into Cottagecore?

When I think about cottagecore, the movies that come to mind are Pride and Prejudice and Emma. However, these days, Bridgerton is one of the most prominent examples that come up frequently. The style that is all about dressing like you’re going to spend your summers in the countryside frolicking in high fashion is exemplified by the Netflix series.

Now, while the show’s style is more elevated than your typical cottagecore looks – which you can see through the fitted, sparkly and at times over-the-top dresses in Bridgerton – it’s in line with it. We see lots of pastels, frills, bows, ruffles, flowy cuts and more worn by the women in the romance series, and it’s hard not to fantasize about wearing their glamorous and chic looks.

That’s where cottagecore comes in. It’s comfortable yet chic, and it brings the regency styles into the modern day, and people love it. It's sensible yet fancy, and fairly casual while simultaneously romantic. Being able to turn a romantic fantasy world into reality is wonderful, and it's what draws me to the trend, and probably why we see so many TikToks and posts that look like this:

As Brit + Co wrote in their story about how Bridgerton has helped keep cottagecore in the mainstream, it’s so fun to wear clothes that:

…encapsulate the ‘frolicking-in-the-english-countryside-while-waiting-for-your-star-crossed-lover’ vibe.

“Idyllic” and “gorgeous” were adjectives used to describe the style after that apt definition above, and it all fits in with both the series and the trendy aesthetic.

Seeing the Bridgerton cast in their gorgeous and colorful outfits is 100% inspiration for me, and diving into cottagecore fashion is a great way to implement it into our day-to-day style. It's no wonder fans of the romance love it!