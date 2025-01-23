‘Keep People On Them Toes’: Chappell Roan Reflects On Viral VMAs Paparazzi Moment, And What She's Learned From Speaking Up For Herself
To say Chappell Roan made an impression in 2024 would be an understatement. Along with the singer having some hit songs take off, becoming known for her fashion often inspired by drag queens, and earning six Grammy nominations in the upcoming ceremony in the 2025 TV schedule, she has also earned a reputation. Chappell proved a few times over last year that she’s willing to both stand up for herself and call others out, and she’s not sorry about it.
The singer who has been making an impact as an LGBTQ+ pop star made waves for saying she would not “accept harassment” from the public following becoming a famous name, and then while walking the VMAs red carpet in a medieval dress, she memorably confronted a paparazzi photographer for shouting her way. Four months after the viral moment, here’s how Chappell reflected:
The idea of being shouted at by a photographer to stand or look a certain way might be another day in Hollywood for tons of big names, but Chappell Roan was not having it. Since videos of the moment from the “Good Luck, Babe” singer spread just about everywhere (such as this one on YouTube), she actually earned a lot of love from the internet for the moment. One commenter said “she was so real for this” and another applauded her for “setting boundaries and standing up for herself.” As Chappell continued:
A few minutes after the moment on the red carpet, Chappell Roan talked to ET about the carpet being “overwhelming and quite scary.” She described the carpet as “horrifying,” especially as someone who gets “a lot of anxiety around people yelling at you”. Now, during her new interview with BBC Radio 1, Chappell Roan voiced how that moment may not have been common for other people in the industry, but that doesn’t mean it was out of character for her to defend herself and communicate what’s OK from her perspective.
In the interview, another moment she went viral for was mentioned: when she played Outsidelands and called out the VIP section for not doing the “HOT TO GO!” dance with the rest of the audience. Check it out:
Similarly, Chappell Roan shared she was hoping the audience could be “present” with her and do the dance with her even if they didn’t come to the music festival just for her. At the same time, through the events of this year, the pop star said she’s learned to have “grace” for people who don’t understand how she feels about fame. As she also shared:
If you’ve been to a drag show, or seen a movie that celebrates drag performers, you might know that Chappell Roan’s persona fits perfectly with being a drag queen. She uses a drag name after all! When the singer was called "brave" for how she's handled things this year, she fired back, saying she finds breaking the mold is to be more about "survival" than anything else. She wants to preserve her mental health and show up for herself more than climb the charts.
We can’t wait to see if Chappell will perform alongside her fellow nominees (especially after collabing with Sabrina Carpenter on her Christmas special) and what 2025 brings for her career.
