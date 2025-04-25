Chappell Roan Just Wore A Mini Dress With A Ruffle Hiding Her Face, And It's Giving Me Serious 1500s Vibes

Chappell Roan is pretty much always unexpected with her celebrity fashion choices, but her look at the 9th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards this week really does take the cake for me. The ‘Hot To Go!’ singer rocked a mini dress and tights, which I get does not sound particularly unusual, but she paired it with what I can only describe as a “ruff” covering the lower half of her face. The whole thing is giving me serious 1500s vibes.

They say Mary Queen of Scots and Queen Elizabeth I both had red hair, and Chappell Roan is kind of showing off a look that feels ripped right out of the fashion era. Of course, her dress would have been unfashionably short for that time (cue Game of Thrones' "Shame" meme), but as far as cosplay goes, the over-the-top ruff, flared sleeves and print are all unanticipated yet really fun. Take a look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I love a good pair of tights with a dress, and the singer's are spectacular here. The tights seem to have been made specifically for the outfit, as they are lace but feature tiny pieces of the dress fabric sown in, which add an additional splash of chaos. The whole look is topped off with some honestly demure (in comparison) close-toed black heels.

In addition, other big names including Betsey Johnson and Genesis Webb channeled their own funky fashion at the event.

Late last year, she went fully Medieval at the VMA awards. Then, earlier this year at the Grammy Awards, Roan was spotted wearing an Edgar Degas-inspired dress from Jean Paul Gaultier. In March for a Valentino show, she had her cake and ate it too, wearing a big ball gown allegedly inspired by Marie Antoinette with a black bodice and red velvet bow around the waist. (It wasn’t the first time she’d channelled Antoinette either.)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, I cannot confirm she’s channelling the Tudors here, but she’s clearly been going through some eras of time recently when it comes to fashion inspiration. There's still plenty of fashion throughout history for her to try out though, should she so choose.

The "Pink Pony Club" crooner previously told Jimmy Fallon she’ll pull from “drag,” “burlesque” and basically anywhere for fashion inspo , noting she just doesn’t think fashion should be that “serious.” Some of her best looks have been lingerie-inspired while others have been avant-garde. For example, her dressing as a butterfly for Coachella attracted serious buzz. Honestly, I can't wait to see what she does next.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can see more of her look in Faces of Music streaming for those with a Hulu subscription.